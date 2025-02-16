SINGAPORE: On Friday (Feb 14), a domestic helper took to social media to share that her employer accused her of stealing food from their house.

Posting in the MDW in Singapore Facebook group, the helper said that while she generally had no complaints about her job, this accusation deeply hurt her.

“This is the second time my employer accused me of the things that I didn’t do,” the helper wrote. “She blamed me for eating her son’s oats, but I swear to God that even though I come from a poor family, I have never taken anything or eaten food that I wasn’t given or allowed to have. In my opinion, she is accusing me of stealing,” she continued.

She also shared that she always followed her employer’s rules, even adhering to restrictions such as not being allowed to talk to other helpers outside. However, she now feels unfairly targeted and is questioning whether she should ask to be sent back to her agency. “I told her that if she doesn’t want me to work for them, she should just send me back to my agency. Is my decision correct?” she asked the group.

“Your employer has trust issues…”

In the comments section, many people urged the helper to leave her employer, saying it wasn’t fair for her to stay in a place where she was repeatedly accused of things she didn’t do.

One individual commented, “Leave! Your employer has trust issues. These accusations will escalate over time. Don’t wait until they accuse you of stealing their valuables. So save yourself, leave before it’s too late.”

Another advised her, “Buy a big pack [of oats] and hand it to them. Tell them you can buy too. And since they have CCTV, ask them to review it to find out who’s eating those oats. If it’s not you, file a complaint and leave them.”

A third echoed this sentiment: “Change employer, sister, that’s the best decision. Your employer is toxic.”

However, some advised her to think things through before making a decision. They pointed out that switching employers could come with new challenges, and leaving without a backup plan might put her in a difficult situation.

One said, “Oats are gold to your employer. Anyway, find the right time and speak to them nicely about that; it won’t be good if they bring you back to the agency if you are still new, because you will be added more months for salary deduction (if you are still in deduction). As you mentioned, you don’t complain about anything else except that oat issue. Take care.”

Employers must communicate what is off-limits

The Ministry of Manpower (MoM) advises employers to be clear with their domestic helpers about what they can use, eat, or access at home, as well as what’s off-limits.

It is also important to ensure they understand that theft is a serious offence in Singapore, which could result in police involvement and being prohibited from working in the country. That being said, it is important to convey this in a firm yet respectful manner to maintain a positive working relationship and prevent misunderstandings.

