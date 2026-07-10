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The helper claimed she was threatened with repatriation after asking whether she was the right fit for her employer's household (for illustration purposes only) (GenAI/TISG)
Domestic Helpers
3 min.Read

Maid says employer threatened to send her home and leave negative feedback after she asked if she was the right fit for the job

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper has claimed that her employer threatened to send her back to her home country and leave negative feedback with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) after she asked whether she was simply not the right fit for the household.

Writing in the SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER Facebook group on Thursday (July 2), the helper explained that she raised the question because she had been struggling to meet what she described as her employer’s exceptionally high standards.

According to her post, her employer is “very strict” and “very, very fussy,” expecting the home to be kept “very clean and shiny” at all times, almost as though “it were a hotel.”

“I never did anything. I just asked them if I am not suitable for them. I’m really trying my best, but their standards are very high, cannot reach,” she wrote, adding that she has had very little time to rest since starting work.

On top of that, she alleged that her employer severely limits her phone use, allowing her just 30 minutes in the afternoon and then only after she has completed all her duties at around 10 p.m. each night.

“Sometimes, no matter how good a helper you are, you are just unlucky to have a bad employer. It’s really hard to find a good Employer!” she wrote.

Seeking advice from the online community, she asked: “What should I do if my employer threatens me that they will put in bad feedback to MOM?… and said that they will send me directly to the airport and will take a runner to send me there? And they also said that they will put in bad feedback, so I can’t come back to Singapore anymore.”

“If you’re not able to clean the house well, why come here to be a helper?”

In the comments, many people disagreed with the helper’s claim that it’s difficult to find a good employer in Singapore.

“It’s not difficult to find a good employer. I am a good employer, and I can’t seem to find a good helper,” one said.

“I’m a good employer, but finding a good helper is tough. My helper wants more pay for less work. Main tasks: cook 3 meals for my kids, general housework, laundry folding, and childcare—no midnight duty,” another wrote.

“If you’re not able to clean the house well, why come here to be a helper? Do you expect an employer to employ you, give you shelter, give you food, and pay you a salary just for you to produce a substandard job? Please, do the employers here a favour, return to your country and don’t come back anymore,” a third added.

However, not everyone agreed with those views. Some felt the helper may simply have been unlucky to end up with an employer who had exceptionally high standards and encouraged her to seek help from MOM if she believed she was being treated unfairly.

One commented, “Some employers are just perfectionists with very high standards. Call MOM first, then [make a]complaint.”

Domestic workers who are distressed are encouraged to contact the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) through its helpline at 1800 339 5505, available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

They can also seek support for domestic employment-related matters by calling the 24-hour helpline of the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) at 1800 2255 233 (1800-CALL-CDE) or by reaching out via its Facebook page.

Those who are in immediate danger are advised to call the Police immediately at 999.

Read also: Local slammed after claiming foreigners are ‘kinder, more polite, and easier to get along with’ than Singaporeans

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