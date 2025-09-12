Maid reveals she has been sleeping on a ‘mouldy mattress’ in a ‘very humid room’

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper took to social media on Thursday (Sept 11) to reveal that she has been sleeping on a mouldy mattress.

Sharing her experience on the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group, the helper uploaded two photos of her mattress.

In the images, black mould spots could be seen clustered around the centre, while the fabric showed signs of light staining and discolouration from the dampness on the floor.

Though not completely ruined, the condition of the mattress suggested it had been left in an unhealthy state for some time.

“To dear employers, if your helper’s bed looked like this, would you ignore it or replace it with a new one?” she asked pointedly. “The mattress has mould because the room is very humid, and sometimes the floor is very wet. My bed is directly on the floor, so it causes the mould.”

Anticipating scepticism from readers, she added: “Don’t ask why I didn’t ask my employer. If my employer cared about it, I wouldn’t post this [on] this platform.”

“You’ll get sick if you get exposed to moulds.”

In the comments, one netizen questioned whether her employer was even aware of the problem, asking, “Does your employer know that your mattress has mould? If you don’t tell them, you expect them to know?”

The helper replied that she had already raised the issue with her employer on multiple occasions. “I already told her twice about this, from before getting worse until like this. And before I posted on this platform, I also showed her again my bed condition… but no response,” she wrote.

Concerned for the helper’s health, another netizen commented: “You’ll get sick if you get exposed [to moulds].”

A third remarked, “Bloodsucker insects are waving. Need to replace sis.”

A fourth netizen shared, “If my helper tells me she has a mouldy mattress, I will change it for her. But if she tells me today, I can’t get her a new mattress tomorrow. Need to wait a while. I’ll [either] go to Shopee and buy one or shop for one at a mall. And I’ll most likely make the purchase on a weekend during my off day.”

A few others also suggested that if she manages to get a new mattress, she should either keep the plastic covering on, wash it regularly, or invest in a solid wood bed frame to prevent the mattress from resting directly on the floor.

Helper’s accommodation and essentials

Under the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) regulations, employers are required to provide their helpers with a proper mattress, pillow, and blanket for comfortable rest, along with adequate ventilation and protection from environmental factors such as “sun, rain, and strong winds”. Employers must also ensure that helpers have sufficient food, essential toiletries, and access to proper bathroom amenities.

