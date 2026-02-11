Maid jailed for 6 months after abusing her employer’s 4-month-old infant by using the baby’s arm to strike the child’s own face

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper who lost her temper with a crying infant has been jailed for six months, after the child’s mother saw the abuse live on a baby monitor.

The incident took place on June 2, 2025, at about 3:30 p.m. The baby was crying while being held. Frustrated, the Indonesian helper, Indah Komala Sari, 29, grabbed the infant’s right arm and repeatedly struck the child’s face with it. Court footage showed the helper looking impatient before the assault. The baby cried louder after being hit. Realising she was being watched, Indah quickly carried the infant out of the room.

The baby’s mother was out at the time. She was checking a livestream from the home’s baby monitor. The camera was first aimed at an empty cot. When she moved it, she saw the helper sitting on the floor with her child. The mother then rushed home and called the police the same day.

Paramedics later found no visible injuries on the baby. Indah was arrested the same day. The prosecution stressed how vulnerable the victim was. The baby was four months old and could not defend herself. The prosecutor said the offence came to light only by chance.

The helper admitted to ill-treating a four-month-old girl under her care. The incident occurred barely two weeks after she began working for the family in Singapore. Prosecutors asked for a sentence of 7 to 10 months’ jail for the helper. They argued the acts would likely have gone unnoticed without the camera, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The defence asked for a lighter sentence. Indah’s lawyer said she had worked in Singapore for about six years. He said the baby had not slept the night before, leaving Indah exhausted. He told the court she acted out of desperation, not malice, adding that she did not deny responsibility and had apologised to the family. He also said she knew she would be sent home after serving her sentence.

The judge settled on a six-month jail term. Under the Children and Young Persons Act, ill-treating a child can result in up to 8 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to S$8,000, or both. The court ordered a gag on details that could identify the baby, including the home’s location.

Cases like this continue to unsettle many families. They highlight the trust placed in caregivers and the risks when stress goes unchecked. They also show how simple tools, like home cameras, now act as a last line of defence for those who cannot protect themselves. Without that live feed, the offence may never have surfaced.

