Maid gets 18 months’ jail for abusing 97-year-old Singapore employer with dementia

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old domestic helper has been jailed for 18 months after repeatedly abusing her 97-year-old employer, whose dementia and frail health left him unable to protect himself or tell others what was happening.

The abuse only came to light after the elderly man’s grandson became suspicious of unexplained bruises, and then secretly installed a hidden camera in the family’s living room. The footage showed days of repeated assaults, prompting the family to report the matter to the police.

Indonesian national Siti Nurhayati Marwi Animan admitted to physically abusing the wheelchair-bound man while caring for him, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported the case on July 10.

A hidden camera captured repeated abuse

Court documents showed Siti struck the elderly man on his head, face, stomach, arms and legs on several occasions. She also poked his eyes, hit him with a feather duster, pushed him onto a sofa and even pulled and squeezed his genitals.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicole Teo told the court the charges covered only incidents captured on the hidden camera. She said there could have been more abuse that was never recorded.

The prosecution also said the elderly victim suffered emotional harm. Footage shown in court reportedly captured him clutching his face and grimacing after being struck.

Siti initially denied the allegations when questioned by the police. She admitted to the offences only after investigators confronted her with the video recordings.

The family noticed bruises before setting up surveillance

Siti had worked for the family since 2019, caring for the victim and his wife. After his wife died in 2023, she continued looking after the elderly man, whose health worsened over time.

By late 2024, he was wheelchair-bound and living with dementia, leaving him dependent on full-time care. His condition also meant he struggled to remember events or explain what had happened to him.

The victim’s grandson moved into the home in October 2025 and noticed fresh bruises appearing almost every day. When questioned, Siti reportedly blamed falls, accidental bumps or the elderly man’s own movements.

Unconvinced, the grandson installed a hidden camera beside the television with a live-streaming function. Between Oct 30 and Nov 1, 2025, the camera captured repeated assaults.

During that period, the grandson also heard his grandfather shout “cannot beat me” in Teochew several times. Yet when family members checked on him, the elderly man insisted nothing had happened, while Siti reportedly tried to calm him and tell him not to shout.

The family later reviewed the recordings together before filing a police report. Siti was arrested the same day.

The court found the victim’s vulnerability made the offences more serious

District Judge Arvindren R said the victim’s advanced age, dementia and multiple medical conditions made him especially vulnerable.

The judge also described the abuse as a sustained pattern of violence against a helpless person. He noted the charges represented only incidents captured on camera and pointed out that bruises seen weeks earlier had prompted the family to install the surveillance device.

Although Siti apologised in court, and said she wouldn’t do it again, and explained that she acted out of frustration while balancing caregiving duties and household chores, the judge sentenced her to 18 months’ jail.

Under Singapore law, voluntarily causing hurt carries a maximum penalty of three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both. Where the victim is considered vulnerable, the court can impose up to twice the maximum punishment.

Protecting vulnerable people depends on vigilance

Abuse against elderly people can stay hidden when victims cannot speak up for themselves because of illness or disability.

It is crucial for family members to pay attention to unexplained injuries or changes in behaviour. Acting early, asking questions and seeking help can make the difference between ongoing abuse and timely intervention.