// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, January 26, 2026
32 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: 'My employer left me with just a little rice and 2 eggs while she went on a 10-day holiday trip' — AI-Generated by Nick Karean (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore NewsDomestic Helpers
2 min.Read

Maid asks, ‘Why employers can afford to travel, spending thousands, but can’t afford to buy helper’s food, complaining it’s expensive?’

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: A straight-to-the-point post in a Facebook group for domestic helpers has triggered an uncomfortable yet necessary conversation about priorities, dignity, and everyday treatment inside the home. The message was simple, frustrated, and impossible to ignore.

“Why is it that employers can afford to travel even if they spend thousands of dollars, but when it comes to buying food for their helper, they always complain it’s very expensive???” the helper asked, adding, “Come on, if you cannot afford to give your helper her needs, then don’t hire her… Don’t let your helper suffer.”

The post, shared in the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper group, hit a sensitive spot because it highlighted a contrast many helpers say they live with daily. Holidays, luxury spending, and social appearances, on the one hand and tight-fistedness over basic meals on the other.

“Some employers think helpers never get hungry, never get thirsty, so no need to eat…”

The comments that followed painted a grim picture for some.

See also  Jamus Lim, Chee Hong Tat clash on FB over raising GST at a time of inflation

“Some employers think helpers never get hungry, never get thirsty, so no need to eat, just live as it is,” one commenter wrote, before sharing her own personal experience: “I have an employer who just buys me one packet of vegetables and one packet of noodles every week.”

Another comment reflected the sentiment with biting sarcasm: “They think helpers just eat wood and stone only.”

Others explained how they adapted rather than complained. “That’s why I’m buying my own food using my salary. After finishing the contract, it’s better to find another employer, someone who can afford to give enough food for their helper,” one wrote.

Healthcare came up, too. “Even when you’re sick, when you ask them you want to go to the doctor, they say no need, just buy medicine,” another commented.

“Luckily, my employer is not like your employer…”

Some voices pointed out that not every household behaves this way. “Luckily, my employer is not like your employer,” one commenter shared. Another employer wrote, “My helper is free to eat whatever is in the fridge.”

See also  Employer disappointed because his maid refuses to inform the time she’s coming home despite being allowed to go out freely after work

Still, the overall discussion landed on a hard truth. Providing adequate food is not generosity. It is a basic responsibility.

“Don’t let your helper suffer…”

The helper who posted the original question was not asking for luxury but was calling out hypocrisy and urging basic decency. Travel budgets running into thousands, while meals for a live-in worker are treated as a burden, sends a message that no contract can soften.

The helper’s final line lingered long after the comments stopped scrolling to remind all employers: “Don’t let your helper suffer.”

Read related: ‘You can afford a luxury car, but you can’t afford to take it to a car wash?’ — Maid asks employers who force helpers to wash their cars

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...
Singapore News

Car driver blocks bus by braking and hogging at 10km/h along Geylang Road

SINGAPORE: A car driver seemed to have deliberately slowed...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...

Car driver blocks bus by braking and hogging at 10km/h along Geylang Road

SINGAPORE: A car driver seemed to have deliberately slowed...

Woman who lost her job demanded a refund from a beauty salon for unused beauty packages

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old woman, who was a long-term customer...

22-year-old US exchange student charged for stalking and harassing SG teen, following her to school, calling her 1074 times in 16 days

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old American exchange student named Kevin Gao...

Business

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...

Revenge quitting: Employees strike back against toxic workplaces

SINGAPORE: Revenge quitting is on the rise. Employees are...

Are Gen Z workers’ parents getting a little too supportive with their children’s job interviews and work?

The youngest generation in the workforce, more commonly known...

Scammers kick off Fire Horse year, with Millennials and Gen Z most at risk

January is a peak season for scammers aiming to...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //