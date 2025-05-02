Maia and Alex Shibutani to make figure skating comeback in the 2026 Winter Olympics

- Advertisement -

INTERNATIONAL: Siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani are making a highly anticipated comeback to figure skating.

The duo, known as the “Shib Sibs,” recently announced that they will be competing in the next season, as they have their goal set on the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. The siblings have been missing in action for more than seven years since they last represented Team USA and won bronze in ice dance at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. The athletes, now 30 and 34 years old, are ready to step back onto the ice and claim victory once again.

In a news release, Alex expressed: “Our experiences and the new skills we’ve developed during our time away from competition have brought us different perspectives and created some exciting new possibilities… We don’t take any of this for granted. We’re really enjoying the process and look forward to performing and competing together again.”

A social media post by the Olympics shared: “Maia and Alex Shibutani are back! 👀⛸️😍 The two-time Olympic medallists have announced their return to ice dance competition ahead of @milanocortina2026 Winter Olympic Games, after seven years away.”

Netizens commented on the post and said: “We can’t wait to see them return! ❤️”, “I love you guys! Congratulations on your return!”, “I’m so excited to see them on the ice again!”, and “I can’t wait 😍😍😍. I missed them so much ❤️”

Get to know the Shib Sibs

The Shibutani siblings are one of the most successful ice dance teams in US history. They made their debut at the senior world championships in 2011, and since then, they have earned three world medals, two national titles, and two Olympic medals–one in ice dance and another in a team event at the 2018 Winter Games. In 2023, they were inducted into the US Figure Skating Hall of Fame, during their first year of eligibility.

Many believe that their competitive careers had ended after the 2018 Winter Olympics. The siblings did not compete at the 2018 World Championships and planned to take a year off. Unfortunately, during their break, Maia faced a serious health problem and underwent surgery in 2019 to remove a cancerous tumour from one of her kidneys.

As Maia recovered, both of them explored interests outside the ice. They were able to write four children’s books and got involved in creative work like choreography and photography. Maia admitted in a statement: “These past seven years have challenged and inspired us in ways we never expected…I’m so happy and grateful to be healthy and in a position to make the decision to return to the sport I love in this way.”

As part of their preparation, the Shibutanis announced they’d be training with their longtime coaches, Marina Zoueva and Massimo Scali, as they aim for a third Olympic appearance.

Truly, their comeback brings more thrill and excitement to an already competitive US ice dance scene. At the recent World Championships in Boston, Madison Chock and Evan Bates won their third straight title. Moreover, Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko finished fifth, and Caroline Green and Michael Parsons placed ninth. With only three spots available for US teams at the 2026 Olympics in Milan, the qualifications would definitely be thrilling and intense.