Mahathir admits failure in his attempts to unite the Malays

MALAYSIA: At 101 years old, not many would expect much from a political leader who had his heyday, but Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not anyone, as he continues to write in an attempt to control the narrative in Malaysia.

However, in a recent post, the nonagenarian gave a sign that he might finally be resigned to the reality that he is not going to unite the Malays.

Hence, he laconically said ‘failed’ and explained that all his recent efforts to unite the Malay politicians did not work.

Indeed, it is not entirely his fault, for knowing him, he would have proposed several solutions to the quarrelling group, but they chose to disregard his appeals — or are simply unable to grasp the imminent threats overshadowing their political future.

Mahathir wrote one of his shortest notes on the internet. It starts with, “I have tried for more than two years to unite the Malays. I must admit I have failed.”

He then showed empathy towards his beloved country. He believes that with his failure to unite the political figures and parties, the country will slip away into the hands of others.

“Therefore, this beloved country will slip from the hands of the Malays”

Last, but not least, he speaks to the Malays themselves, with a dire warning.

“And the history of the Malays will come to an end because they place the fate of their leaders above that of their race, nation, and religion.”

As usual, his notes on social media gather a lot of comments, thoughts and responses from a large fringe of the Malaysian population.

On Reddit, the debate centres on the use of race and religion in politics.

One user said: “Using race and ‘us vs them’ rhetoric is the fastest way politicians in Malaysia can gain support, which means votes, which means keys to Putrajaya, which means power, which means songlap millions for friends and family.

“This is what people like him and those of the same cloth, Muhiyiddin, Hamzah, etc., think about. Represent the people? Making a genuine change? Sacrificing to improve the country? This is all among the last things these people ever think about. I would argue they don’t even think about it, honestly.

“It’s the status, it’s the big money deals that can be made, it’s the VVIPPP treatment, etc.”

However, on Facebook, where his post is very popular, garnering almost 30,000 likes – something that many other political figures, including those on top, would be jealous of – the concerns are more towards Mahathir’s insistence to drive the narrative.

Still, many show high regard for the elderly statesman.

“A good leader must know when to gracefully exit their leadership position and pass it on to the next generation to govern because different eras require different leadership qualities.

“Maybe the era under Tun suits his leadership style, but not under the current young generation, who have vastly different exposure and upbringing compared to the past,” one opined, continuing, “For Malaysia to move forward and catch up with a country like South Korea, a different kind of leader is needed, maybe someone younger who is not attached to the culture of corruption and past legacies. Politics must move beyond racial divide and embrace a unified Malaysian identity to really help propel the country forward in the next 50 years.”

Others thought it was time for Mahathir to take a good rest.

On Facebook, one netizen said: “It feels like from the time Tun was in power until the end of his life, this phrase about the Malays slipping away has always been repeated… I’m already 56 years old now, about to retire, Tun. Enough is enough. Let the younger generations — your grandchildren and great-grandchildren — manage this country. Times have changed, Tun.”