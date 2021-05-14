maharashtra-records-less-than-50k-new-covid-cases-for-4th-day-in-a-row

- Advertisement -

India — Maharashtra is witnessing a decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases per day, and it recorded less than 50,000 new cases for the fourth consecutive day.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 46,781 new cases, along with 816 deaths. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has now reached 5,226,710.

There are currently 546,129 active cases across the state of which Pune has the most, 103,067 cases, followed by Nagpur with 49,345. The death toll has now reached 78,007 with Mumbai leading with 13,972 fatalities, followed by Pune with 10,176.

There were a total of 252,167 tests conducted on Wednesday, while 58,805 people have recovered.

- Advertisement -

The state has been reporting under-50,000 new cases since Sunday when it logged 48,401 fresh cases. On Monday and Tuesday, the state recorded 37,236 and 40,956 new cases, respectively.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that situation in the state is stabilising. “The positivity rate of the virus is coming down. In addition, the growth rate is on the decline at 0.8%, as compared to the national average of 1.4%,” said Tope.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg