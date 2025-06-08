Tuesday, June 10, 2025
28.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Instagram.com
Sports
2 min.Read

Magnus Carlsen won 7th Norway Chess title after dramatic final round

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
- Advertisement -

Magnus Carlsen won the Norway Chess title for the seventh time after the unexpected turn of events during the competition. 

Carlsen made a strong comeback to secure a draw in a tough classical game against Arjun Erigaisi, and this result kept him out of reach of well-known rivals like D Gukesh and Fabiano Caruana. With this, he ensured his victory. 

Tournament highlights 

At the start of the final round, Indian Gukesh was only half a point behind Magnus Carlsen. Carlsen then faced Arjun Erigaisi, and following the first 34 moves, things were tough for the World No. 1. Erigaisi had then built a clearly better position and showed his sharp tactical skill. However, in just six moves, Carlsen turned the game around. With two knights and a rook, he gave a sudden counterattack and coordinated his pieces to challenge Arjun’s king. Carlsen secured the draw through a three-fold repetition, enough to claim the title.

Furthermore, the outcome could have gone to a tiebreak if Gukesh had drawn against Fabiano Caruana, which nearly happened. Caruana was winning on move 47 but blundered with a pawn push. Gukesh had a great chance to turn the game around, but on move 48, he made a mistake by using his queen to take a bishop and chose to promote a pawn to a queen. Caruana used this mistake to his advantage to trap Gukesh with a knight fork, which made Gukesh lose the game. With this, Gukesh missed out on the title, and also finished in third place, having Caruana overtaking him to finish second place. 

- Advertisement -
See also  Speedway SEA Championship returns for OCBC Cycle 2024

Here is the final standing at the end of the 2025 Norway Chess Tournament: 

  1. Magnus Carlsen – 16
  2. Fabiano Caruana – 15.5
  3. D Gukesh – 14.5
  4. Hikaru Nakamura – 14
  5. Arjun Erigaisi – 13
  6. Wei Yi – 9.5

In a social media post, Carlsen shared: “Norway Chess and Norwegian football✔️✔️”

Netizens flooded the post with praise, celebrating Magnus Carlsen’s win.

One wrote, “Imagine being in your worst form ever and still end up winning the toughest classical tournament of this year!!! Aura of the god of chesssss, the greatest chess player everrr! GOAT Sven Magnus Carlsen 😭” Another said, “Always the G.O.A.T. and the KING 👑 of chess.” A third chimed in, “Congrats, No. 1. You showed exactly why you’re at the top. You’re not just a champion—you’re a true inspiration.”

- Advertisement -

On the women’s side, Koneru Humpy missed out on winning the tournament when she failed to defeat world champion Ju Wenjun in the final round of the classical game.

See also  UK Athletes supports having World Athletic Championships in London in 2029, urges the government to take action

Anna Muzychuk took home the women’s title, even after losing the Armageddon game to R Vaishali in the last round.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Diner shocked at being charged S$15.80 for prawn noodles; additional S$3 each for fish cake and vegetables

SINGAPORE: A Facebook user was shocked at the price...

S$5 taxi surcharge to be applied for pick-ups at Banyan Tree Resort, Mandai

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Jun 9), ComfortDelGro (CDG) announced that...

MOM: Maids are required to have measles immunity in households with young kids who aren’t fully vaccinated, as cases rise worldwide

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced on Tuesday...

No space to walk: Sengkang pedestrians caught between e-bikes and safety

SINGAPORE: At first glance, Singapore’s islandwide cycling path network...

Business

“Equity”, “ETF”, and “GDP” are the top financial terms Singaporeans don’t understand

SINGAPORE: More younger adults in Singapore have become interested...

‘Is this really it for the next 30 years?’ — Burnt-out Singaporean employee questions ‘meaningless’ corporate life

SINGAPORE: Noting that there have been many recent posts...

Why looking ‘poor’ might be the ‘richest move’ of 2025

In today’s visually intense, ego-driven world, appearing rich has...

‘Should I leave my job because of the long commute and poor working environment?’

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user sought work-related advice on...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore