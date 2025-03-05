Australian Open champion Madison Keys is confident that American women are in a strong position to break a 24-year-title drought at Indian Wells.

Keys expressed: “I think it’s probably been a little while since there have been so many American women doing as well as they are… I’m really excited. I think not only are there the names that everyone obviously knows and are a little bit more established, but there’s also a ton of up-and-comers that are doing really, really well. I would not be surprised if you saw some really great results from the U.S. women”

She added: “It’s just a great group of women that I’ve grown up with that have continued to encourage, push, and support each other. When we see each other do well, we’re not only extremely excited for them, but we’re all being cheerleaders for each other.I think it just helps push all of us to continue to have some really good success.”

Three American women are positioned in the world’s top five: Coco Gauff at number three, Jessica Pegula at number four, and Madison Keys at number five. Keys, who won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, joins her fellow Americans as strong contenders, fueling victory for the United States at Indian Wells. With such an impressive roster, the possibility of ending the 24-year-title drought of the Americans at this prestigious event looks promising.

No American woman has won the title at Indian Wells since Serena Williams in 2001.

American women’s tennis’ current performances

Emma Navarro from New York enters the WTA 1000 tournament with a surge of momentum after securing her first 500-level tournament title at the Merida Open in Mexico. She dominated the final match, defeating Emiliana Arango with a final scoreline of 6-0, 6-0.

Amanda Anisimova, who took a break from tennis in 2023 to focus on her mental health, won the Qatar Open in February, marking her first time breaking into the top 20.

Moreover, the American players will face tough competition from Iga Swiatek from Poland, the defending champion, who is aiming to make history as the first woman to win three titles at Indian Wells. They will also have to contend with the formidable World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, whose powerful serve and aggressive game makes her a difficult opponent.