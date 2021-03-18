Entertainment Arts Madhuri Dixit wishes son Arin on 18th birthday with 'then and now...

Madhuri Dixit wishes son Arin on 18th birthday with ‘then and now pics’: ‘With freedom comes responsibilities’

Hindustan Times

India — Madhuri Dixit has shared a thought provoking birthday wish for her elder son Arin. The Kalank actor reminded the 18-year-old that ‘with freedom comes responsibilities’.

Sharing a childhood picture of Arin and a more recent boomerang of them together, Madhuri wrote, “My baby is officially an adult. Happy 18th birthday, Arin. Just remember that with freedom comes responsibilities. From today the world is yours to enjoy, protect and brighten. Make good on all the opportunities that come your way and live life to the fullest. Hope your journey is an unforgettable adventure. Love you.”

While the first picture shows Madhuri posing with a baby Arin, the second boomerang shows Madhuri pulling Arin’s cheeks, who is seen in a black suit, sitting besides a piano.

Madhuri and husband Dr Sriram Nene have two sons together: Arin, 18 and Raayan, 16. The two occasionally make an appearances on her Instagram account.

Arin had joined Madhuri when she sang Ed Sheeran’s song Perfect during the online live #IForIndia concert last year. While she sang the song, Arin played the piano. The second boomerang shared by Madhuri on his birthday is from the same concert.

On bringing up her kids with limited public exposure, Madhuri had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, "We are like any other normal family and thus, have managed to keep a low profile with my kids in the media. Fans also understand that for me some things are private and they will always be that way and they respect that. I don't have to put every waking day of my life on social media. But for me, it is keeping in touch with them, letting them know what's happening."

