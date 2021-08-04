Macaque wears face mask, leads by example

- Advertisement -

Singapore — With mask-wearing now a requirement when stepping out in public, it appears that a macaque has decided to do its part in being socially responsible by picking up a discarded face mask and trying it out for itself.

One Raina Tang took to Instagram to share photos of the monkey’s antics taken from Bukit Batok Nature Park on Jul 26.

Ms Tang reportedly saw a tribe of macaques during her visit; one, in particular, was extra curious.

A female macaque saw a discarded mask and picked it up.

Ms Tang shared that the female monkey guarded the mask and did not share it with the rest of the tribe, according to Mothership.sg.

At one point, the monkey appeared to have understood how to wear a face mask, as it was able to hook a strap over her ear.

A few moments later, the female monkey was spotted walking around with the face mask over her face while she hung onto one strap.

Ms Tang uploaded a photo of the monkey flaunting her haul.

“If monkey can wear mask, so can you!” read the post caption.

Despite the macaque’s humorous behaviour, members of the public should still be reminded that littering poses a danger to wildlife.

The increased demand for disposable protective items such as gloves and masks during the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in more litter.

As a result, wildlife can get entangled in the improperly discarded litter, posing a danger to their health and survival.

In Singapore, littering is an offence with a corresponding fine of up to S$2,000. /TISG

