Home News In the Hood Macaque wears face mask, leads by example

Macaque wears face mask, leads by example

Despite the macaque’s humorous behaviour, we should still be reminded that littering poses a danger to wildlife. Littering is also an offence with a corresponding fine of up to S$2,000.

Photo: Instagram screengrab/Raina_the_explorer

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore — With mask-wearing now a requirement when stepping out in public, it appears that a macaque has decided to do its part in being socially responsible by picking up a discarded face mask and trying it out for itself.

One Raina Tang took to Instagram to share of the monkey’s antics taken from Bukit Batok Nature Park on Jul 26.

Ms Tang reportedly saw a tribe of macaques during her visit; one, in particular, was extra curious.

A female macaque saw a discarded mask and picked it up.

- Advertisement -

Photo: Instagram screengrab/raina_the_explorer

Ms Tang shared that the female monkey guarded the mask and did not share it with the rest of the tribe, according to Mothership.sg.

Photo: Instagram screengrab/raina_the_explorer

At one point, the monkey appeared to have understood how to wear a face mask, as it was able to hook a strap over her ear.

- Advertisement -

Photo: Instagram screengrab/raina_the_explorer

A few moments later, the female monkey was spotted around with the face mask over her face while she hung onto one strap.

Photo: Instagram screengrab/raina_the_explorer

Ms Tang uploaded a photo of the monkey flaunting her haul.

- Advertisement -

Photo: Instagram screengrab/raina_the_explorer

“If monkey can wear mask, so can you!” read the post caption.

Despite the macaque’s humorous behaviour, members of the public should still reminded that littering poses a danger to wildlife.

The increased demand for disposable protective items such as gloves and masks during the -19 pandemic has resulted in more litter.

As a result, wildlife can get entangled in the improperly discarded litter, posing a danger to their health and survival.

In Singapore, littering is an offence with a corresponding fine of up to S$2,000. /TISG

Read related: Hungry monkey spotted grabbing a bag of bread from supermarket, proceeds to eat it nearby

Hungry monkey spotted grabbing a bag of bread from supermarket, proceeds to eat it nearby

 Follow on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent