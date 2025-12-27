// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, December 27, 2025
27.7 C
Singapore
A man's handcuffed hands (for illustration purposes only)
1 min.Read

Luxury raid in Chiang Mai uncovers billion-baht online gambling network

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

THAILAND: Before dawn broke over a quiet luxury neighborhood in Chiang Mai, police moved in—ending what investigators say was a lavish double life built on online gambling.

A married couple, known to neighbors as affluent residents of a gated estate in Doi Saket district, were arrested after authorities accused them of running a major online betting platform with money flowing across the Thai–Cambodian border. Police say Phairat Ruekthawil and his wife, Namphet Suwanthadakul, were at the centre of the website “Thai Slot Extra 88 VIP,” an operation that quietly handled enormous sums behind the scenes.

The arrests came after more than six months of painstaking investigation by officers from Provincial Police Region 6 and Phitsanulok. According to police, the digital paper trail told a striking story—financial transactions totaling more than 1 billion baht, with links leading to Poipet in Cambodia, a border town long associated with gambling businesses.

Inside the couple’s home, officers found visible signs of wealth that investigators believe were funded by illegal earnings. Five luxury sports cars sat parked on the property, including a Mercedes-Benz E-Class and a Nissan Skyline GT-R. There were also motorcycles, stacks of land title deeds, and an array of high-end personal items—from luxury watches and gold-framed amulets to 18 Bearbrick collectible figures.

Pol Maj Gen Natthawut Phakhum, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 6, said arrest warrants issued by the Phitsanulok Provincial Court accused the couple of organising illegal online gambling and laundering money. Investigators believe they were not just figureheads but were directly involved in running daily operations and managing financial transactions.

All seized assets will now be examined as police continue to unravel the network and identify others who may have played a role.

“This case shows how sophisticated and far-reaching online gambling operations have become,” Pol Maj Gen Natthawut said. “But it also shows that no matter how discreet or luxurious the lifestyle appears, illegal activity can still be traced—and stopped.”

