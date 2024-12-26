SINGAPORE: As the year comes to a close, families and friends in Singapore are embracing nature-friendly celebrations for Christmas and New Year.

From glamping at the Singapore Zoo to cozy cabins on Lazarus Island, these unique holiday experiences have seen an overwhelming response, with bookings completely sold out for the festive period.

Wild Adventures at the Zoo

Participants in the Singapore Zoo’s outdoor luxury camping event are enjoying a one-of-a-kind experience, including close encounters with white rhinos and the opportunity to hand-feed them. For December, the zoo has nearly doubled its available time slots, offering 36 booking options compared to last year’s event.

One visitor told 8World, “I came with my son today. The guide will take us to see different animals and explain their temperaments and how the zoo works.”

This year’s camp introduces new experiences, such as up-close interactions with Asian elephants. To accommodate weather changes, the zoo has contingency plans: indoor reptile exhibits and the covered River Wonders area will serve as alternatives during heavy rain, while light drizzles won’t disrupt the tours.

Mandai Wildlife Group, which oversees the zoo, plans to expand its offerings with two new year-round campsites, aiming to provide more visitors with immersive wildlife experiences in the future.

Serenity on Lazarus Island

Lazarus Island, located south of Singapore, has also become a favorite for those seeking a quieter holiday escape. Pet-friendly cabins have drawn visitors eager to share the festivities with their furry companions.

“They allow us to spend Christmas with our pets. And although the facilities here are small, they have everything,” one visitor told 8World. Another added, “I’m very happy to spend Christmas with my family.”

Demand for these serene getaways has surged by 15% compared to last year, with bookings secured months in advance. Operators report that cabins for the upcoming Lunar New Year are also filling quickly, with expectations of full occupancy during the Spring Festival.

Industry experts attribute the popularity of these experiences to a desire to escape the city’s hustle and bustle during the festive season. Instead, many are opting for tranquil settings to reconnect with loved ones amidst nature.

Whether it’s celebrating Christmas with exotic wildlife or enjoying the serenity of a coastal retreat, Singaporeans are redefining year-end traditions with a touch of nature.