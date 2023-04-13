‘Luckily I’m not dead yet’ — says woman after her upstairs neighbour drops bag of rubbish that almost landed on her head

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to complain after a bag of trash dropped from the upper floors of her HDB block landed close to where she was.

“Happened in AMK Ave 10 Block 578 9/4 Evening. I was talking in phone downstairs and suddenly this pack of garbage was dumped from upstairs, and i was only 1 meter away. Luckily im not dead yet. Lol,” wrote Ms Pei Sing on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (Apr 11).

Ms Pei posted photos of the bag both close-up and from a distance. The photos showed a pink plastic bag, presumably containing rubbish, at the foot of a pillar of an HDB block.

Netizens commenting on the post were quick to condemn whoever was responsible for throwing out the trash.

“Terrible isn’t it? These old HDB have got their own built-in rubbish chute and people use the window. Hope they get arrested and punished,” wrote one.

Another commented, “Walking thru this area where the laundry r, is also a risk besides the dumped bag of garbage by irresponsible flat dweller.”

One netizen warned her not to walk directly under kitchen windows.

“Usually I don’t walk near the kitchen windows side at a HDB block because sometimes kids just were just playful especially when their parents are not checking on them. They are mischievous and sometimes not told the danger of throwing things outside the kitchen window is dangerous. I always, as far as possible, do not walk directly under the kitchen window. Sorry to hear your unpleasant and shocking experience.”

Unfortunately, there have been other cases of high-rise litter in the past.

Last October, one man admitted to throwing a flower pot onto a void deck from an upper floor, which could have caused someone injuries.

In 2019, an Australian national threw a wine bottle out of a high-rise building, which ended up hitting and killing an elderly man who was sitting with his family in the barbecue area of his housing block, about to eat dinner. /TISG



