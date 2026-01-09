// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, January 9, 2026
Photo: Facebook screengrab / Land Transport Authority — We Keep Your World Moving
LTA to deploy shuttle trains and buses during Circle Line tunnel strengthening works

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: Commuters using the Circle Line (CCL) should be prepared for longer travel times early next year, as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) carries out essential tunnel strengthening works along part of the line.

The works will take place from Jan 17 to Apr 19, 2026 and will affect the stretch among Mountbatten, Dakota, and Paya Lebar stations.

What is happening on the Circle Line

LTA are currently conducting works to help strengthen the two tunnels that connect Mountbatten, Dakota, and Paya Lebar stations. These works are necessary to help ensure the long-term safety and reliability of the Circle Line for public use.

During this period, trains will continue running but with changes. Shuttle trains will operate between Paya Lebar and Mountbatten stations using just one tunnel, instead of the usual two. Trains will arrive at intervals of about 10 minutes and will use a single platform at the affected stations.

Because of the reduced train frequency, commuters should expect additional waiting times of up to 30 minutes during peak hours. LTA has advised commuters to plan ahead and consider alternative routes, including switching to other MRT lines or using regular bus services that run along the same stretch.

IMG 1205
Photo: Facebook / Land Transport Authority — We Keep Your World Moving

Shuttle buses deployed to help during weekday peak hours

To help ease the congestion and provide more travel options, LTA has deployed several shuttle bus services during weekday peak hours. These shuttle buses started operating on January 5, giving commuters time to familiarise themselves with the alternative routes before the main tunnel works begin.

One shuttle bus service runs between Paya Lebar and Stadium MRT stations during the morning and evening peak periods. There are also one-way shuttle services linking Serangoon, Tai Seng, Macpherson, Bishan, and Paya Lebar MRT stations, timed to support commuters travelling into the city in the morning and heading home in the evening.

During both the morning and evening peak hours, a fleet of 44 buses will be deployed to support these shuttle services and supplement the reduced train operations on the Circle Line.

Help on the ground

To assist commuters during this period, SMRT staff will be stationed at affected stations to help provide guidance and with route planning.

For the latest updates on train and shuttle bus services, commuters are encouraged to check the MyTransport.SG mobile app, as well as LTA’s and SMRT’s social media platforms.

While the adjustments may be inconvenient, LTA said the works are necessary to keep the Circle Line safe and reliable in the long run, and thanked commuters for their patience and understanding.

