// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Another 1,000 buses found with ETA issues @ Land Transport Authority - WeKeepYourWorldMoving Facebook Page
Singapore News
2 min.Read

LTA: Another 1,000 buses found with ETA issues; bus Expected Time of Arrival system is expected to be fully restored by next week

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has found that another 1,000 buses are affected by the faulty bus arrival timing system, pushing full recovery to early next week. The authority said repair work is underway and bus services are continuing at normal frequencies, despite inaccurate arrival information on some routes.

According to LTA, engineers have completed manual firmware updates on 3,000 buses previously identified with Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) system issues. As a result, about 85% of bus arrival timings were set to be restored by Wednesday morning, Jan 28.

However, further checks showed that another 1,000 buses also require similar manual updates. These updates must be done after service hours, meaning the work will take place over the rest of the week.

The issue was first detected on Jan 10, when inaccurate bus arrival information led some passengers to believe their wait times were much longer than they actually were. More errors were found in the following week.

See also  Sun Xueling: Strong stance against illegal platform work, over 70 vehicles already impounded

According to a Lianhe Zaobao report, Singapore has more than 5,000 public buses. Earlier, the authority said more than half of the fleet had been affected. After resetting the system, engineers and the system contractor found that some onboard units had stored too much cached data. This disrupted data transmission, preventing the correct display of arrival times.

Although the system has been gradually recovering since Jan 23, some arrival timings remain unreliable. Data from the MyTransport.SG app over the past two days showed waiting times of 30 to 40 minutes for certain services.

The authority stressed that the problem affects information accuracy, not bus operations. Bus services continue to run according to scheduled intervals.

In an update on its Facebook page on Jan 27, the Land Transport Authority said it had completed manual firmware updates for the 3,000 affected buses and identified the additional 1,000 vehicles requiring similar fixes. It also thanked passengers for their patience and said it was working to resolve the issue fully.

See also  STB video has company

“Thank you for your patience and understanding while we resolve this issue. Rest assured, bus services will continue to run at normal frequencies,” the authority wrote.

LTA Another 1000 buses found with ETA issues bus Expected Time of Arrival system is expected to be fully restored by next week 2
Photo: Another 1,000 buses found with ETA issues @ Land Transport Authority – WeKeepYourWorldMoving Facebook Page

Based on the commenter’s response, the matter highlights how heavily commuters rely on real-time transport data to manage work, family, and daily schedules. Even when services run as planned, unreliable information can quickly disrupt trust and routines, especially during busy weekday travel.

For now, passengers may need to allow extra time and rely on fixed schedules until the system stabilises next week.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Dad who used tote bag straps as a toddler harness gets thumbs up

SINGAPORE: A father’s inventive use of a tote bag...

Man who sued software company for S$5 million wins, but gets awarded only S$1,000

SINGAPORE: A man sued SAP Asia and won the...

11 heavy vehicle drivers to be charged for speeding as police tighten road safety checks

SINGAPORE: Eleven heavy vehicle drivers will be charged in...

Police officer’s blind spot error causes crash, injuring woman with multiple fractures

SINGAPORE: Police officers are expected to assure drivers that...

Business

30 y/o man earning S$4.5k a month fears burnout from working 10 hours daily

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man earning S$4,500 a month shared...

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...

Revenge quitting: Employees strike back against toxic workplaces

SINGAPORE: Revenge quitting is on the rise. Employees are...

Are Gen Z workers’ parents getting a little too supportive with their children’s job interviews and work?

The youngest generation in the workforce, more commonly known...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //