LTA and SPF caught over 200 active mobility offences, 100 devices seized; ‘Superman’ PMD rider from Keppel Road is caught

SINGAPORE The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has recently concluded a 9-day joint enforcement operation with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) targeting active mobility (AM) offences at hotspots across Singapore, resulting in more than 200 offences detected and over 100 AM devices and motor vehicles seized.

In a Facebook update posted on June 27, 2026, the LTA stated that the operation covered key congregation areas, town centres, and selected residential locations. These places were typically where non-compliant devices and dangerous riding behaviour have been most commonly observed.

The most common offences detected during the operation included keeping non-compliant power-assisted bicycles (PABs), using improper, obscured, or tampered number plates, and keeping non-UL2272 certified PMDs, the latter of which poses a significant fire risk and is illegal to use on public paths under Singapore law.

The ‘Superman’ rider finally caught

In a separate enforcement operation, the LTA also arrested the infamous PMD user who went viral in May 2026 for riding at high speeds along Keppel Road while performing a dangerous ‘Superman’ stunt (lying flat on the device as it moved through traffic).

LTA confirmed that the rider has since been identified and caught, with the device seized and further investigations ongoing. The case had drawn widespread public attention and calls for enforcement action when the footage first circulated online, and its resolution will likely be welcomed by those who had flagged the incident as a clear example of dangerous PMD misuse.

Finally, the LTA also said it will continue to ramp up enforcement efforts to keep public paths safe, showing that the 9-day operation is merely a part of a more sustained approach rather than a one-off event.

For PMD and PAB users, the operation serves as a timely reminder that non-compliant devices, tampered number plates, and dangerous riding behaviour remain firmly in enforcement crosshairs, and that viral footage of stunts does not go unnoticed by authorities.

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