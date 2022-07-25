Low Thia Khiang & wife join WP’s one-day Johor getaway with Bedok Reservoir-Punggol residents

- Advertisement -

It appears to be getaway season for the Workers’ Party, with trips to different venues taken by MPs, volunteers and residents of various wards. Earlier this month there were makan trips led by MPs Sylvia Lim, Leon Perera and Dennis Tan.

Last weekend, a party from the Bedok Reservoir-Punggol division of Aljunied GRC that went to Johor were joined by two very special guests, former WP secretary-general and his wife, Ms Han Mui Keow.

“We were thrilled to have Mr Low Thia Khiang, former MP for Aljunied and Workers’ Party leader, together with Mrs Low, join our trip!,” wrote Aljunied GRC Member of Parliament Gerald Giam in a Facebook post on Monday morning (Jul 25).

The group went to Desaru, Pegerang, Jomis Jetty and Aeon mall, continued the MP.

“Along the way, we savoured delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner, including a huge birthday cake for July babies. The long journey allowed us to spend a lot of quality time with residents. I am immensely grateful to our Workers’ Party volunteers who organised and led the trip, as well as our residents who made the trip so memorable.”

Aside from being the former WP chief, Mr Low is the longest-serving opposition Member of Parliament, having served as an MP for 20 years.

He was hospitalised on Apr 30, 2020, suffering a head injury after a fall. He stayed at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital until May 21.

While he was still confined, the party announced that he and fellow MPs Chen Show Mao and Png Eng Huat would not contest in that year’s election, as the WP would “broaden its leadership base and also remain in touch with the ground as Singapore’s population changes.”

But the immensely popular Mr Low has remained active, as has Mr Png.

The two men are currently stepping in for Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim, who is in the United States for a few weeks attending a fellowship at Stanford University in California.

Messrs Low and Png, Assoc Prof Lim wrote in a Facebook post on July 18, “generously offered their (retirement) time.”

They will be aided by “the ever-reliable #TeamSengkang volunteers,” he wrote, adding that “Both gentlemen have helped out at #Anchorvale before, and I am grateful for such able and experienced support.” /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg