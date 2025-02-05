MALAYSIA: We might all be looking for love and not want to be alone on Valentine’s Day. We might also want to vet potential dates carefully. However, asking personal questions online may deter suitors concerned about data privacy.

That was the message sent by some X users after a woman asked men to fill in a Google form if they wanted to date her. While the form included questions such as what village their parents were from, it also sought sensitive information such as their monthly salaries.

Understandably, this did not go over too well with others.

It all began on Jan 30 when a young woman using the handle @chloé on X asked, “Should try to find a soulmate at @TwtJodohMY, right? But what to write?”

@TwtJodohMY is a matchmaking service on X that appears to have enjoyed some success, given the number of people on TikTok and Instagram who’ve talked about how they met their partner through it.

But @chloé’s approach to finding her soulmate was truly next level, based on the “interview form”, a Google form, she asked potential dates to fill out. Besides inquiring about the “applicant’s” job and age, she also wrote this.

“Monthly Salary and Commitment? …this is the most important element… Don’t be ashamed if you have a small salary, don’t be arrogant if you have a big salary. Sustenance is a gift from God!!”

She also asked what sort of transport they have, requesting them to choose from “motor, kereta, basikal, or beca”.

Curious @chloé also wanted to know if her suitors have any phobias, sharing that on her part, she hates flies because they “get in (her) nose.” Of course, it’s entirely possible that @chloé was joking and wanted to see who had a similar sense of humour.

Other X users, however, seemed to take her questions seriously, adding a context note to warn that she “requested information including personal data (such as income and sources)”. This was “data protected under the Personal Data Protection Act”, said the note.

A commenter on her post asked her if she had considered what the worst-case scenario would be if the details fell into the “wrong hands” and triggered a “phishing attack”.

Another urged her to prepare a simpler and “less intrusive” questionnaire that asked for a salary range instead of a specific salary. The commenter also advised her: “Connect thru DM first n let each other decide to share details then”. /TISG

