Lifestyle

Love in the office – 1 in 4 HR pros say workplace romance ends in termination, survey finds

ByJARA CARBALLO

February 13, 2025

Office romance is an inevitable aspect of many workplaces, but recent findings from the HR Certification Institute (HRCI) shed light on the hidden consequences of these relationships. According to a new survey discussed in an article published by HRD Asia, more than one in four HR professionals revealed that workplace romances have resulted in terminations within their organizations. While dating between colleagues is not uncommon, its implications can often go beyond personal dynamics, impacting the broader work environment in significant ways.

Managing workplace relationships — A delicate balance

The survey, which included responses from nearly 2,000 HR practitioners, showed that almost 65% of organizations addressed office romances with a written warning to the involved parties. However, more than 25% of respondents reported that such relationships had escalated to the point of termination. The HRCI’s findings highlight the growing need for transparent and proactive policies on workplace romance. Without proper management, these relationships can lead to serious consequences, including sexual harassment claims, perceived favouritism, and disruption of company culture.

See also  Singapore worker urged to pursue 10/10 coworker despite being 6/10 himself

Amy Dufrane, CEO of HRCI, emphasized that while relationships in the workplace are bound to occur, HR departments and managers must ensure that these relationships do not disrupt the workplace environment. “The challenge for both HR and managers is to identify and monitor which relationships are truly interrupting the work environment,” Ms Dufrane said. “Communication is key so that everyone is operating on the same page.”

Prevalence of office romance — A growing trend

According to data from Zety, 80% of employees have experienced some form of romantic relationship, casual dating, or sexual encounter in the workplace. Of these, 41% have had a relationship with their direct supervisor, and 36% have dated a colleague. These statistics reveal a surprising trend in modern workplaces, where professional boundaries often blur with personal interactions.

While office romance may seem harmless, HR professionals must proactively set guidelines to mitigate potential conflicts. As Ms Dufrane pointed out, clear policies regarding supervisor-subordinate relationships are crucial to maintaining a healthy work environment. Open communication between managers, HR, and employees ensures that everyone knows the potential risks and responsibilities of personal relationships in the workplace.

See also  Singapore worker urged to pursue 10/10 coworker despite being 6/10 himself

By acknowledging the complexity of workplace romances and addressing them with clear policies and transparent communication, companies can safeguard their culture while recognizing the human element within their workforce.

ByJARA CARBALLO

Related Post

Lifestyle

How to tell if she likes you—or if you’re just overthinking it

February 14, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Resigning employee pressured to work weekends—manager threatens HR escalation

February 14, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Singaporean woman seeks advice as her parents plan to retire… in a hotel

February 14, 2025 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Singapore News

LTA assures the public it’s looking into the root causes of this week’s disruptions, but many Singaporeans call for better train maintenance

February 15, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

Analysts predict a “feel-good” Budget 2025

February 15, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

RDU celebrates Chinese New Year this week in 6 constituencies

February 15, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

New large buildings in Singapore to provide lactation rooms for mothers under planned BCA code revision

February 15, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.