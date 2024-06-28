In a bold and contentious move, Oklahoma is set to surpass Louisiana in incorporating Christianity into public school education. This development follows an announcement from the state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ryan Walters.

Walters is mandating all K-12 public school classrooms to maintain a copy of the Bible and treat it with the same respect as a history textbook. This new policy is to be implemented “effective immediately”.

The Bible and Oklahoma

“The Bible is an indispensable historical and cultural touchstone,” Walters declared. “Without basic knowledge of it, Oklahoma students cannot properly contextualize the foundation of our nation. This is why Oklahoma’s educational standards include its instruction. This directive is crucial for ensuring our students grasp the core values and historical context of our country.”

Walters emphasized the urgency of this mandate, stating, “Adherence to this mandate is compulsory. Further instructions for monitoring and reporting on this implementation for the 2024/25 school year will be forthcoming. Immediate and strict compliance is expected.”

This latest directive is part of Walters’ broader agenda to blend ideological perspectives with public education in Oklahoma.

Earlier this year, he appointed far-right social media influencer Chaya Raichik, known for running the LibsofTikTok social media accounts, to the Department of Education Library Media Advisory Committee. This appointment has given Raichik influence over the educational materials available to Oklahoma’s public school students.

The Bible and a ‘terrorist’?

Raichik’s appointment has not been without controversy. She previously incited her followers against a Tulsa-area elementary school librarian, leading to six consecutive days of bomb threats. In response to being labelled a “stochastic terrorist” for inspiring acts of terrorism, Raichik boasted in an interview, saying it made her “feel really important.”

As Oklahoma embarks on this controversial educational path, the state is poised for an intense debate over the role of religion in public schools and the broader implications for its diverse student population.

Is the sudden preoccupation with religion in these educational institutions purely for instruction, or is there an agenda lurking behind it?

