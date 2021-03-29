Louis Koo donates to buildings schools in China

- Advertisement -

Beijing — Hong Kong actor Louis Koo’s charity work is not just confined to Hong Kong. Sina.com reported that Koo had donated funds to build four schools last year namely Sungang Primary School, Chengguan Town Centre Kindergarten, Maosheng Wanxiao and Jí Yang Deng Zhen as a photo of a kindergarten building at Henan with Koo’s name made its rounds on social media. Since 2008, Koo has helped build a total of 135 schools. Netizens were all praises for the actor and said he kept a low profile despite carrying out philanthropy work, according to Malay Mail Online.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, Koo distributed 1.3 million face masks for the needy. He also helped to set up a fund to assist artistes rendered jobless due to the pandemic.

Born October 21, 1970, Louis Koo Tin-lok is a Hong Kong actor, singer and film producer. He began his professional career as an actor in local television series, winning TVB’s Best Actor award in 1999 and 2001. After 2001, he fully focused on film career and became one of the stalwarts of the Hong Kong film industry.

In 2018, Koo was awarded the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actor, Asian Film Award for Best Actor and the Hong Kong Film Directors’ Guild Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2017 film, Paradox. Koo founded “One Cool Group Limited” in 2013. As of 2018, One Cool Group has produced 20 films. He was the ambassador of Hong Kong International Film Festival from 2014 to 2018.

One Cool Group is to set up an entertainment company with Media Asia in 2021, the new company is named Cool Style. Other investors include Hong Kong model and actress Angelababy Yang Ying, Angelababy’s agent Kim Chou and Hong Kong film director Stephen Fung Tak Lun’s production company Film Magic Pictures. Cool Style’s business scope includes artist management and related businesses aiming to cultivate new forces with abundant resources and platforms./TISGFollow us on Social Media

