‘Looking at this will give you a heart attack’: Netizens react to alarming HDB photo involving baby

SINGAPORE: A photograph showing a woman placing a baby on a narrow concrete ledge in an HDB stairwell has sparked outrage online, with many netizens expressing alarm over the child’s safety.

The image, which has been circulating on social media, was shared in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore. It shows a woman, believed by some online users to be a foreign domestic helper, standing with a child on a ledge-like structure beside a stairwell window at an HDB block. The child appeared to be positioned dangerously close to the edge, with only a small barrier separating him from a potentially fatal fall.

Although the original post did not specify which floor the incident took place on, the visible rows of window sills in the photograph suggest that the woman and child were at least on the third floor.

The individual who uploaded the image clarified that they were not the one who took the photograph. According to the post, the picture had been circulating within a group for Indonesian domestic helpers. The post also claimed that the group warned members: “If anyone else sees this picture, you will be sent home!”

The incident is understood to have occurred at Block 468C, Admiralty Passage.

The photo quickly drew strong reactions online, with many condemning the act as reckless and extremely dangerous.

“This is really dangerous!” one netizen wrote.

Another commented, “Go to the police immediately, tell them the information about this group, and also tell them where you got this photo.”

Others expressed shock at the image itself, with one person saying, “Looking at this will give you a heart attack!”

Some netizens also cautioned against jumping to conclusions about the woman’s identity. “It might not be a maid, it could be a brainless mother,” one commenter wrote.

The police have since confirmed that a report was lodged regarding the matter and said that investigations are ongoing.