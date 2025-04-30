London Marathon breaks world record for most race finishers

- Advertisement -

The organisers of the London Marathon described the success of the event as an “extraordinary” day for the city, as it marked a major milestone in the race’s history.

This year’s marathon, its 45th edition, drew a huge number of spectators, and also broke a world record for the largest number of runners. More than 55,646 runners crossed the London Marathon’s finish line, surpassing the record set by the New York City Marathon.

This achievement truly highlighted the growing popularity of the London Marathon.

Race director Hugh Brasher also declared that around 800,000 people came to cheer for runners during the event–this sum was 60,000 more than the previous years. Brasher said:”It’s been an extraordinary day of records… But, more importantly, an extraordinary day of people coming together and supporting each other in this quest that outwardly is about running 26.2 miles, but actually is much more about celebrating humanity.”

- Advertisement -

He added: “The spectator data takes time to crunch… But we believe there were 60,000 more people watching, which is the size of a massive football match. I’d be absolutely gobsmacked if it wasn’t a record crowd.”

As the day came to an end, Brasher said that the race served as a witness once again to London at its best, highlighting the city’s vibrant spirit. He admitted: “Three-quarters of the people out there are running for a charity – and everyone has a reason to run… People have asked: ‘Why are you trying to break the world record for finishers?’ But it’s not about that.”

“What we’re trying to do is give as many people as we can the opportunity to experience something that is life affirming, that is community building, that is good for their physical and mental health, and truly will give them an experience like no other,” he added.

In a social media post, the London Marathon shared a glimpse of the race and said: “Today we broke the @guinnessworldrecords for the most finishers at a marathon. 🌍 Every finisher played their part, down to these final three on The Mall. 🙌 …Well done Emily, Carl and Bonnie ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TCS London Marathon (@londonmarathon)

- Advertisement -

Netizens commented on the post and said: “Thank you so much for everyone’s support 🥹❤️❤️❤️🏃🏼‍♀️🏅”, “Congratulations everyone! It was HOT out there”, and “Surely you broke the record for the best on course cheering too. It was so good. Well played London”

2025 London Marathon results

Sabastian Sawe of Kenya achieved the biggest win of his sporting career by taking first place in the London Marathon with a final time of 2 hours, 2 minutes, and 27 seconds. Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa made history by breaking the world record for women-only marathons by finishing the race with a final time of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 50 seconds.

Olympic triathlete Alex Yee and Commonwealth 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan both made their marathon debut at this year’s London marathon as well. Yee impressively finished the race with a final time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 8 seconds, while McColgan finished with a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes, and 25 seconds.