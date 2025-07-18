// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, July 19, 2025
28.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only).
Food
2 min.Read

Locals list cheese, truffle, matcha, mentaiko anything as the most overhyped foods in Singapore

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: When a local Reddit user wanted to know what others feel are the most overhyped foods among Singaporeans, for both local and overseas cuisine, others on the platform were very willing to share their thoughts.

U/GoldenRuler2021, who penned the post on r/askSingapore on Thursday (July 17), started the ball rolling by saying that cheese is “way overhyped” in Singapore.

“People go crazy over cheese fries, cheese tarts, cheese pulls, everything cheese,” they wrote, adding that they’ve tried many cheeses, even “atas” kinds such as brie and camembert, but found them to be only “meh.”

“Sometimes sour, sometimes plasticky, and when it melts and stretches, it feels like it’s pulling something inside me. No joy at all,” they added.

Also, although they acknowledged that cheese has some health benefits, since it contains protein and calcium, it’s just not something they would crave, like others seem to do.

They also find tacos and burritos to be only “okay, not bad,” even the ones they tried in Mexico.

See also  Hands-free Bubble Tea challenge is in because it highlights two highly popular things

“Honestly, I’d prefer prata or chapati. Just feels more satisfying and flavourful to me,” the post author wrote, asking others if there is a food that everyone else loves but they find simply overhyped.

Some Reddit users said they don’t get the hype behind the truffle craze.

“Anything ‘truffle’ is just an excuse to charge you extra for a few cents worth of truffle oil,” one opined, while another wrote, “Most places don’t use real truffles as they are too expensive to get. For most of the time, they use ‘truffle oil’ that has no truffle infusion. It’s artificial flavouring.”

“Truffle anything and matcha most things have become oversaturated and really quite poor in quality,” agreed another.

“Overhyped would be churros during Covid or the raclette cheese pasta or cheese wheel pasta,” wrote a commenter.

Another person who’s tired of the cheese overhype wrote that “cheese fries, cheese pulls, nacho cheese, are really just flavoured oils and fats.”

See also  Hawker, who pays only $1 rent for his food stall and opens only 2 hours on weekends, wins praise from Singaporeans

“Truffle anything and mentaiko, both don’t taste really good to me, idk why, just very meh,” contributed another commenter.

“Mentaiko. There was one period when almost every food had mentaiko on it, bread, rice, noodles… although the flavours don’t match,” another agreed.

One brought up mala hot pot, which they characterised as “cheap junk food in China but sold more expensive than zhi char here.”

“Mala. What’s the point of food if the spices numb and burn away your sense of taste?” another asked.

When one wrote they found McDonald’s Chilli Crab Burger to be overhyped, others agreed, saying they found it overpriced.

Others said that they found salted egg on “everything” to be tiresome. One wrote that food cooked with salted egg yolk sauce or flavouring is “underrated.” /TISG

Read also: Filet-O-Fish burger with “cheese 1/3 of 1 pc” sparks shrinkflation complaints among Singaporeans

Hot this week

In the Hood

‘Be my boyfriend tonight’ — Open solicitation by foreign women at Orchard Road sparks public concern

SINGAPORE: A growing presence of foreign women openly soliciting...
Sports

World marathon record-holder Ruth Chepng’etich suspended for positive doping test

Distance runner Ruth Chepng'etich, has been suspended after testing...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Be my boyfriend tonight’ — Open solicitation by foreign women at Orchard Road sparks public concern

SINGAPORE: A growing presence of foreign women openly soliciting...

12 new millionaires as Toto jackpot snowballs to over S$12.7 million but goes unclaimed

SINGAPORE: As no one won the jackpot in the...

Indonesian domestic helper jailed for stealing over S$30,000 from employer’s sister-in-law

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was sentenced to...

GrabFood rider helps lost 6-year-old twins wandering Sembawang alone at 1am

SINGAPORE: A GrabFood rider who stopped at a red...

Business

Singapore Politics

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

© The Independent Singapore