Local woman wonders ‘if work-life balance in Singapore’ even exists after working in three burnout-inducing jobs

SINGAPORE: After working in three different companies that frequently required her to “work overtime or attend to work-related matters after hours”, one local woman has begun to question whether work-life balance in Singapore is merely an illusion.

“Is there truly a work-life balance job in Singapore?” she wrote on the r/askSingapore subreddit. “Let’s not include service lines such as nurses, concierges, chefs, etc. In a 9-to-5 job, is there really such a thing as work-life balance?”

In her post, the woman explained that although overtime is, in theory, a personal choice, it rarely feels that way in practice. When a boss expects a report or task to be submitted by the following morning or when a manager calls after hours requesting “urgent” assistance, declining such demands is seldom easy or without consequence.

She added that while employees may attempt to negotiate deadlines or refuse additional work, doing so often risks receiving a poor performance appraisal. As a result, many feel compelled to continue working beyond official hours, even when they are already exhausted, simply to protect their standing at work.

“Bad appraisal? Let it be.”

Opinions in the comments section were divided. While some agreed with the woman’s sentiment that work-life balance is nothing more than a myth, others insisted that there are still organisations out there that genuinely care about their employees’ well-being.

One user shared, “I work in a lab, come in at 8, go home at 5, no emails or texts after work. The only drawback is half days on alternate Saturdays, but I never have to bring work home.”

Another commented, “My wife works in an international hotel group in the finance dept. Solid 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. every single day. It’s only every quarter that she needs to have a call with US/UK colleagues at 12 a.m.”

A third said, “I work in tech for an MNC, 4 days WFH, no OTs. It all depends on the company/manager you are working for.”

Several users also advised the woman to protect her mental health and start setting firmer boundaries at work.

One urged her not to let the fear of a poor appraisal dictate her actions, writing, “They know you are worried about the bad appraisal, and they will use that fear to control you. Bad appraisal? Let it be. They need you to get things done. Nobody wants to hit a brick wall repeatedly. Once they know they are getting nowhere with you, they will stop bugging you.”

Another reinforced this idea, writing, “People, including bosses, will happily walk all over you if you let them, so draw and keep your boundaries.”

A third advised, “Usually set your own boundaries. If you help or reply once, there will always be a second, third, and so on. I choose not to reply on something that clearly can be done the next working day. I work and end on time.”

