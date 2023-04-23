Local venue abruptly cancels LGBT party even after receiving payment, as company uncomfortable with “gay event”

SINGAPORE: An LGBT party which was supposed to take place on May 27 at the Capitol Theatre has been abruptly cancelled after a local venue management company expressed discomfort with hosting such a “gay event.”

The abrupt termination of the hire agreement has forced the organisers, Los Angeles-based Slay LA, to cancel the entire event as they are unable to find an alternative venue and reapply for the required venue-specific police licenses in such a short time.

Slay LA said that IMC Asia, the venue management company for Capitol Theatre, informed them on April 11 that stakeholder Perennial Holdings was uncomfortable with hosting a “gay event.”

IMC Asia said that Perennial Holdings had imposed an indefinite ban on all EDM events due to complaints from neighbouring tenants, including a mosque, about a previous EDM event held over New Year’s Eve.

Despite reassurances from Slay LA, the hire agreement was terminated on 14 April by the venue management firm.

Asserting that they had made full payment for the venue and made it clear that the event is an inclusive LGBT party, Slay LA said that IMC Asia did not bring up any concerns during their site visits and months of correspondence with the venue management firm. Slay LA said:

“The venue hire agreement was fully executed and full payment was made in March. From the outset, the SLAY team made it known that SLAY was a diverse and inclusive LGBTQ party event that welcomed everyone. On Tuesday, 11 April, we received a call from IMC Asia informing us that the stakeholder Perennial Holdings was uncomfortable with SLAY being a “gay event” and sought reassurance. The SLAY team then sent an email stating SLAY’s diversity, equality and inclusion objectives, and that the event is supported by several product sponsors. Despite our assurances, we were informed on Friday, 14 April, through phone call and email that our hire agreement was being terminated. The reason being, negative feedback was received from neighbouring tenants, and from the adjacent hotel and mosque, after a previous EDM event was held over new year’s eve; and a decision was made by the stakeholders (Perennial Holdings) to hold back on any more EDM events indefinitely. We have to state that these concerns were never made known to us at any point in previous correspondences or site visits.”

Revealing that they decided to cancel the event with a heavy heart as they are not confident of delivering the same experience that party-goers have come to expect from their first two-party events, the organisers promised to only work with venue operators that share their vision and are LGBT-friendly, from now on.

They added that their decision signifies their commitment to providing a safe and inclusive environment for the LGBTQ+ community.

While Capitol Singapore and Perennial Holdings have yet to respond to Slay LA’s allegations, the abrupt cancellation of the event has brought attention to the ongoing struggle for the LGBTQ+ community to find safe and accepting spaces for events and gatherings.

