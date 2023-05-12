Local TikToker Nic Kaufmann says he is now part of a nepotism family

SINGAPORE: In a TikTok video, local content creator Nic Kaufmann declared that he is now part of a nepotism family. He revealed that his sister’s new job involved sending people packages, also known as ‘free stuffs’ to accounts with many followers and apparently, he is one of them.

Nic stated in his TikTok caption: “We are officially a nepo family.”

He explained: “My sister got a new job where she gets to send people with followings free stuffs, and I am so with the following. This is the first packet I got from her so let’s see what this little family nepotism business scenario is giving me.”

Nic then proceeds to unbox the package in front of the camera. The products were from a skincare brand and he was sent a set of shampoo and conditioner, a face cream, a serum, a lip balm, and a comb without a handle.

“These are kind of expensive products, so I’m really excited for my sister’s new job,” Nic stated.

He added: “I give you support family nepotism because I’m a big fan after today.”

Netizens have expressed their thoughts and opinions in the TikTok’s comment section.

Her sister, Kiana Kaufmann, replied: “Don’t thank me I just sent them.”

Artist Emily Roberts also stated: “Yoo the face lotion is basically liquid gold. I had it once and didn’t know what it was worth, my face loved it so much but I could nooot repurchase.”

One TikTok user mentioned: “What a sweet brother.”

Another user remarked: “Can your sister send me free things”

One more TikTok user declared: “Don’t be mean to your sister! She’s proud of her job like you. Your family is the best in your life.”

