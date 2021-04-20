International COVID 19 Local residents chip in with cooked meals

Local residents chip in with cooked meals

Kind-hearted citizens step in to help during crisis by providing oxygen cylinders and cooked meals to families battling Covid-19

local-residents-chip-in-with-cooked-meals

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19LifestyleHealth & Fitness
- Advertisement -

India — At a time when social media are flooded with desperate pleas for help to find vacant hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen, and other facilities, concerned citizens are stepping in to provide resources ranging from oxygen cylinders to cooked meals to families battling the infection.

Anupriya Singh (Anna), a 42-year-old designer who doubles up as an aggregator of home chef services, recently formed another network of home chefs operating through WhatsApp groups to cater to Covid-affected families.

“Right now, everyone knows someone or the other who is down with Covid. Seeing the situation, I started reaching out to home chefs so that we could cater to more people and save on crucial delivery time and expenses. As of today, we have over 120 chefs who are serving Covid-affected families. Every day, I create a new list of home chefs who can provide services in different parts of Delhi,” said Singh.

She said nearly 40 chefs are joining the network on a daily basis, with requests for food pouring in from different quarters.

- Advertisement -

“We are not allowing the chefs to price their thalis above Rs.150. Some chefs are ready to deliver food for free, but recipients insist on paying for it. Money from such services will be used to start a fund through which we plan to support the needy,” said Singh.

Within the neighbourhood, chefs are relying on services of friends or security guards to deliver food to families whereas services of app-based aggregators are being availed of to deliver food to far-off addresses. “Some chefs are also sending their family members to deliver food. People are stepping out to make deliveries themselves despite the severity of the prevailing situation,” said Singh.

Ankit Gupta, 28, an Urdu poet who has been living in Delhi for the past year, has been using Twitter to connect those seeking Covid-related help. Gupta said concerned individuals have been using Twitter as a platform to respond to calls for help. “Through social media, we have formed a network of volunteers who are reaching out to hospitals and government officials so that patients can be admitted or provided services at the earliest,” said Gupta.

Besides queries related to hospitalisation, Gupta has also been receiving requests from those who are hassled by the curfew restrictions. On Monday, Gupta delivered packets of cooked meals to around 1,000 people near Kashmere Gate. “Due to the lockdown restrictions, people have lost jobs and are unable to pay for food or rent. Through social media, we raised money and were able to help such people,” said Gupta.

Aryaman Bhatnagar, a resident, is among those who are using social media to verify crucial information and compile resources. Bhatnagar said the network was started on WhatsApp by citizens.

“We provide verified leads and credible information — pertaining to bed availability, oxygen, and medicines — to those in need. There is a lot of information doing the rounds of WhatsApp and other platforms but, most often, the information is either false or the numbers are not working. Our aim to make sure that a person in need can get verified information on one common list or link,” said Bhatnagar.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Upper Serangoon condo residents losing sleep over 4 fridge-related fires in 2 months 

Singapore—There have been seven fridge-related fires at Riversails Condominium in the past three years, causing much alarm to its residents. Four of the incidents occurred just in the last two months -- the latest in a sixth-floor unit where a fridge caught...
View Post
Featured News

Post goes viral of man who wants to extend hospital stay as nobody cares for him at home

Singapore — A netizen has urged readers on Facebook to take care of their parents while they are still alive, after overhearing an elderly man in a hospital ask to stay longer since, he said, no one took care of him...
View Post
Asia

Praise for student who eats lunch discreetly out of respect for Muslim friends fasting

Singapore - A student has garnered praise for his sensitivity towards his Muslim friends fasting for Ramadan by eating his lunch discreetly. Syafiq Izwan Kassim, a teacher in Malaysia, took to Facebook on Wednesday (Apr 14) to share an experience with one...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent