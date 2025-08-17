Local graduate regrets pursuing Business Analytics degree after struggling to find a job, says he wants to switch to creative field

SINGAPORE: Unable to land a full-time job after graduation, a local has admitted online that he now “regrets” pursuing a Business Analytics degree.

Posting anonymously on the r/SGexams subreddit on Sunday (Aug 17), he shared that, aside from the fact that he cannot land a full-time job or internship because the “market is now quite saturated with candidates from more prominent universities,” he also realised that “he’s not really interested” in his field of work.

“I feel that for most of the companies (i.e. fintech, consultancy), the work feels surface-level and the relationships that one builds in the circles within that company are actually just transactional and a competition against others,” he explained.

“Of course, I understand any company must talk business one way or another, but I innately believe I have yet to find a company whose team really believes in the work they are doing rather than doing the job purely for money. Again, I understand I should not be thinking about money, but I kind of don’t want a job which I do not believe in, or I have to ‘act like I care’ if you know what I mean.”

On top of that, the thought of being stuck in a nine-to-five routine for the rest of his life was something he dreaded. Watching how older generations, including his parents, seemed to go through the same cycle only made him worry more about his own future.

“I sometimes feel that most people from generations past, including my parents, are like that when they graduate, and it just… feels horrible and soul-sucking,” he continued.

This line of thought, he added, eventually made him realise that he should have spent more time during his university years reflecting on what he truly wanted to pursue, rather than following the path that seemed most practical at the time.

Looking back, he admitted that his sole focus during those four years had been his GPA. “That was my only goal, but now I realised that my approach to uni was too one-sided,” he said.

“Something I especially regret is not putting myself into activities I am interested in outside of my curriculum. There was a period of time when I was really stressed about projects and stuff, so much so that it really stunted my willingness to go out, socialise and do stuff.”

The local also shared that while the period of unemployment did push him into “depression,” it eventually gave him some clarity about what he truly valued and wanted in life.

“I always wanted to do something that requires a bit of creativity because I think creative work is real. What you put in is what people see,” he wrote.

“That does not mean I want to full-on break into a creative industry, but maybe as a side income of sorts. I feel that that may make up for some past regrets and might give some fulfilment in my life.”

Uncertain if he should leave behind the business analytics path and explore the creative field, the local turned to Reddit for advice. He asked:

“1. Do you believe it is possible to find a job or income source in which a) you believe in the work you do and b) may not be completely related to your degree? (If you do indeed have such a job and had to pivot from another career/industry, how did you deal with all the uncertainties?)

“2. How do you make adult life not boring?”

“Well, you are an adult. Find what you like and do it.”

In the comments section, one Singaporean Redditor encouraged him to embrace the uncertainty instead of being paralysed by it.

“Instead of letting the uncertainties overwhelm you, just take things as they come, one by one. You do what it takes to get there; uncertainties will always exist. If you want it bad enough, you’ll be able to overcome it eventually.”

Another said, “Well, you are an adult. Find what you like and do it. Your control, your life. Maybe you like to collect stamps. Maybe you like to draw. Maybe you like to go around the world eating at McDonald’s in different countries and see which country has the best cheeseburger. Who knows, and who cares? Your life. You control it. You make it. You design it. That’s the whole point of being an adult.”

Others, however, had a different opinion. One Redditor told the local that he “doesn’t necessarily” need to enjoy his work, “just the life that it pays for.”

Another added, “Prioritising the creative aspect is not usually the right route for a fresh grad with no work experience like yourself, not in this employer job market.”

Thinking about switching to a different field? Here’s what the experts recommend:

Get to know the industry. Before making the leap, gradsingapore, a graduate recruitment portal, advises that you first understand what the industry is really about. You can attend virtual talks, sit in on panel discussions, read articles and books, or even subscribe to Google News so you’ll always be updated on the latest happenings.

Find out what the job is really like. Connect with professionals in the industry, for instance, through LinkedIn, to gain insight into the job’s requirements and day-to-day responsibilities.

Arm yourself with the right skills. Look through job postings on various portals to see what employers are looking for. This will give you a clear idea of which skills to build before making the switch.

Read also: ‘I don’t know how to help anymore’: Woman opens up about nearly three years of job hunt support and financial aid for best friend