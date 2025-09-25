Local businesses banned foreign photographers from working, clients now pay double for substitutes

Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (VICPA) recently released an advisory stating that local companies are not allowed to hire foreign freelance workers who have tourist or student visas.

Consequently, some couples about to get married who have already booked wedding photographers have to let them go and find substitutes.

A 29-year-old marketer and his fiancée originally planned their wedding this October and had already finalised all the arrangements needed for their special day—including their photographer. The couple booked a package price of S$2,000 from the wedding photography company and had given S$300 as a deposit.

However, the couple suddenly received a notice from the photography company that, due to the government’s strict regulations, their foreign photographers could no longer work, resulting in a shortage of their staff. The company apologised that they would be unable to give their services as they had previously agreed.

Although the deposit could be refunded, the couple panicked because the wedding was only a month away. Given the time constraints, many wedding photography companies were already fully booked, and when they found a company that would take the job, the price was now doubled to S$4,000. Even though the amount was beyond their budget, they said they were lucky because other couples weren’t able to find a replacement photographer.

Rule for foreigners working in Singapore

In Singapore, the government does not allow foreigners holding tourist or student visas to perform local jobs. Furthermore, companies are not permitted to hire them to serve clients or advertise their services. Failure to comply with these rules is a violation of the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. The Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA) regulates the hiring of foreign workers in the country.

As stated by the above-mentioned law, employing a foreign employee without a valid work pass will incur a fine of between S$5,000 and S$30,000, and/or imprisonment for up to 12 months. Foreigners working in Singapore without work permits may be fined up to $20,000 and be jailed for up to two years, or both.

The MOM encourages businesses to report any illegal activities or individuals who may have violated the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. Moreover, the Audiovisual and Creative Professionals Association (AVCP) also urges companies to hire local freelancers to support the development of Singaporean talents.