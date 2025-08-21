Local asks, ‘Is Singapore actually affordable for young people, or are we all just pretending?’

SINGAPORE: A young Singaporean woman recently took to social media to question whether life in the city-state is genuinely “affordable” for young adults, or if this is simply a reassuring narrative people tell themselves to cope with the high cost of living.

On Tuesday (Aug 19), she shared her thoughts on the r/askSingapore forum, explaining that for young adults who aren’t living with their parents, everyday expenses can quickly spiral out of control.

Rent alone, she said, can take up half of a monthly paycheck, even if one is sharing a room or flat. Add transport, groceries, bills, insurance, and student loans, and there’s often little left to save or enjoy life.

“People say hawker food is cheap, but even that doesn’t feel as cheap as it used to be. Grab or dining out feels like a luxury,” she continued.

She also pointed out that while some industries like tech or finance may offer salaries that help, many young people in retail, service, or average-paying jobs struggle to make ends meet. Saving for a home, a wedding, or even just basic financial security, she wrote, seems nearly “impossible” without cutting corners or relying heavily on family support.

Ending her post, she asked fellow Redditors: “Are we just coping by saying ‘Singapore is affordable if you know how to budget,’ or is it really just way tougher than most of us admit? Curious to hear if people think this is a legit affordability crisis or just a phase every generation goes through.”

“Singapore is very affordable compared to most developed countries.”

In the discussion thread, many netizens pushed back against the young woman’s view. One commenter even questioned her perspective, writing, “Are we living in the same Singapore? Because even with S$3,600 take-home pay and S$1,100 rent, I can still save S$1,000 every month.”

Others argued that “affordability” often boils down to lifestyle choices rather than the cost of living alone. As one user put it, “Things have always been affordable. But marketing and advertising are such massive beasts now that it’s really difficult to feel satisfied. Many things that weren’t considered essential in the past are now must-haves.”

They went on to list modern “essentials” that young adults often splurge on: the latest iPhones, multiple subscription services like Netflix and Spotify, fast fashion, daily bubble tea or Starbucks runs, premium skincare products, niche sports hobbies, annual overseas trips, and high-end gaming setups. “None of these things are essential,” the user added. “But they are designed to make you think they are.”

Some also compared Singapore favourably to other developed countries. One pointed out, “Singapore is very affordable compared to most developed countries – high median local salaries, EXTREMELY low tax rates (most locals pay under 1K tax per year), affordable food, and government grants/deductions/bonuses for almost everything.”

Still, despite the criticisms, a smaller group of commenters sided with the young woman. They stressed that while lifestyle inflation is real, rising prices have made it genuinely harder for young adults without family wealth to keep up.

“I feel it is not easy for our generation with inflation,” one wrote. Another echoed the sentiment, sharing, “Especially when we don’t inherit much from our parents. My parents don’t own anything, and I grind so hard to build up my finances for me and my future family.”

