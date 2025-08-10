Local asks, ‘Are we slowly watching hawker culture fade away?’

SINGAPORE: “Are we slowly watching hawker culture fade away?” a local recently posted this question on Reddit after the kopitiam he had been going to since childhood closed down last week.

In a post on the r/asksg subreddit on Friday (Aug 8), the local expressed that although the establishment was “nothing fancy” and “just one of those old-school places where the uncle knows your usual drink and the nasi lemak stall aunty always gives you extra sambal,” he felt rather dejected as it was replaced by yet another air-conditioned café selling truffle fries and oat milk lattes.

“I’m not even mad at the café,” he said. “Just sad that one more piece of what made Singapore feel like ‘home’ is gone.”

He also wrote that this is not the first time he has witnessed this happen.

Over the years, he said, he has noticed more hawker centres growing quieter, with rows of empty tables and some stalls shuttering permanently.

He speculated that one of the main reasons behind this shift is the younger generation’s lack of interest in taking over hawker businesses.

“I can’t really blame them,” he said. “Long hours, little rest, and tight margins—it’s a tough life.”

Beyond the challenges faced by hawkers themselves, he pointed out that customer habits have also shifted dramatically. Increasingly, people prefer visiting trendy eateries in air-conditioned malls, enjoy bubble tea after every meal, or turn to food delivery apps for convenience.

“It feels like the way we eat, and the people we choose to eat from, are changing fast.”

He then posed a thoughtful question to fellow Reddit users: “Just wondering – is this just how things naturally evolve in a city? Or do you think there’s still a way to keep our hawker culture alive in a meaningful way? Would love to hear how others feel about this. Especially if you’ve seen this happening in your own neighbourhood too.”

“It’s hard to get a nutritious and healthy meal at hawker centres.”

In the comments, many Singaporean Redditors agreed with the local’s concerns and shared their thoughts on why hawker culture seems to be fading. One common view was that rising rent costs are making it difficult for hawkers to survive.

Another observation is that younger folks these days really care about eating healthier meals. But the problem is that hawker centres usually don’t offer many nutritious options that fit what they want. Most dishes are heavy on carbs and oil and don’t have enough vegetables or balanced ingredients. Because of this, many young people prefer to eat elsewhere, where they can find healthier choices.

Citing examples, one Redditor wrote, “Char kwey tiao is mainly carbs and oily. Bak Chor Mee is mostly noodles. Fish soup has protein but not enough vegetables. It’s hard to get a nutritious and healthy meal at hawker centres.”

Some also confessed that they prefer visiting fast food restaurants nowadays, as the cost of hawker meals has become comparable to, or at times even higher than, that of fast food.

Additionally, hawker centres typically do not have air conditioning and lack convenient meal deals that include beverages, making dining there less comfortable and less appealing for many.

Moreover, one Redditor said, “I think one of the major reasons is that many Singaporeans dismiss their own cuisine as something really inferior. Good Bak Chor Mee at $6 or $8, full of ingredients. Complain it’s too expensive. Ramen at $15 with one thin piece of chashu, wah, super affordable!”

