KOREA: As reported by Koreaboo, BLACKPINK’s Lisa was recently seen with her rumoured boyfriend, Frederic Arnault.

Stunning appearance

Currently in Thailand, Lisa attended the premiere event for The White Lotus, captivating fans with her stunning appearance after previously attending the American premiere.

Netizens quickly noticed that Frederic was also present at the event, meaning he technically spent Valentine’s Day with Lisa despite her busy schedule.

Although the two weren’t photographed together during the event, new images have surfaced confirming he was with Lisa.

Photo circulated online

On Feb 16, a photo of Lisa and Frederic began circulating online, eventually reaching X. Fans claim the image was taken on Feb 14 at a restaurant where the pair dined with The White Lotus cast and crew.

Another photo shows the rumoured couple sitting close together at the end of a table as food is shared among the group.

Though neither has confirmed the relationship, the emerging photos have drawn attention, with netizens expressing their support for them.

Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa, is a Thai rapper, singer, dancer, and model based in South Korea. Her most well-known role is as a member of BLACKPINK, a South Korean girl group.

Thailand’s Buriram Province is where Lisa was born and raised. She showed an interest in dancing from a young age and joined a dance crew. In 2010, she auditioned for YG Entertainment in Thailand and was the only one to pass, leading her to move to South Korea for her trainee period, which lasted five years.

Charismatic performances

In August 2016, Lisa made her BLACKPINK debut. As the main rapper and dancer of the group, she has gained immense popularity for her charismatic performances and multilingual skills.

In September 2021, Lisa released her solo debut single album, “Lalisa”, achieving remarkable success. The album’s lead single of the same name and the second single, “Money”, both charted in the top ten of the Billboard Global 200.