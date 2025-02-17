Celebrity

Lisa from BLACKPINK was spotted cuddling up to her rumoured boyfriend while out with the cast of ‘The White Lotus’

ByLydia Koh

February 17, 2025

KOREA: As reported by Koreaboo, BLACKPINK’s Lisa was recently seen with her rumoured boyfriend, Frederic Arnault.

Photo: Instagram/Lisa

Stunning appearance

Currently in Thailand, Lisa attended the premiere event for The White Lotus, captivating fans with her stunning appearance after previously attending the American premiere.

Netizens quickly noticed that Frederic was also present at the event, meaning he technically spent Valentine’s Day with Lisa despite her busy schedule.

Although the two weren’t photographed together during the event, new images have surfaced confirming he was  with Lisa.

Photo circulated online

On Feb 16, a photo of Lisa and Frederic began circulating online, eventually reaching X. Fans claim the image was taken on Feb 14 at a restaurant where the pair dined with The White Lotus cast and crew.

Another photo shows the rumoured couple sitting close together at the end of a table as food is shared among the group.

Though neither has confirmed the relationship, the emerging photos have drawn attention, with netizens expressing their support for them.

Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa, is a Thai rapper, singer, dancer, and model based in South Korea. Her most well-known role is as a member of BLACKPINK, a South Korean girl group.

Thailand’s Buriram Province is where Lisa was born and raised. She showed an interest in dancing from a young age and joined a dance crew. In 2010, she auditioned for YG Entertainment in Thailand and was the only one to pass, leading her to move to South Korea for her trainee period, which lasted five years.

Charismatic performances

In August 2016, Lisa made her BLACKPINK debut. As the main rapper and dancer of the group, she has gained immense popularity for her charismatic performances and multilingual skills.

In September 2021, Lisa released her solo debut single album, “Lalisa”, achieving remarkable success. The album’s lead single of the same name and the second single, “Money”, both charted in the top ten of the Billboard Global 200. 

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

How Aaron Kwok stays youthful at 60—without a strict routine

February 17, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Celebrity

MAMAMOO’s Whee In discusses the benefits and drawbacks of being a free agent

February 15, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Rosé breaks Mariah Carey’s Billboard record with her hit single ‘APT,’ making history

February 12, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

In the Hood

A touching display of solidarity: M’sians come together to find missing Down Syndrome girl in Sri Petaling

February 17, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Sports

Amanda Anisimova wins her first WTA 1000 title

February 17, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Jannik Sinner pushed past doping issues and conquered tennis

February 17, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Lifestyle

Crafting eternity: Potter makes urn with wife’s ashes, fulfilling a lifelong promise

February 17, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.