MALAYSIA: The Malaysia Happiness Index for 2025 has seen a notable improvement, rising from 83.34% in 2020 to 88.84% this year—an increase of 5.5 points. Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming announced the update during the national celebration of World Happiness Day on March 20, 2025, underscoring the government’s commitment to building more harmonious and inclusive communities.

Record improvement in national well-being

As reported by The Star, the marked increase in the Happiness Index reflects sustained efforts over the past five years to enhance the quality of life for Malaysians. Since its introduction in 2015 through the Malaysian Urban-Rural National Indicators Network for Sustainable Development (MURNInets), the town happiness index has become a vital tool in measuring factors such as stress levels, health conditions, family relationships, and satisfaction with community services.

According to Minister Nga, the latest findings suggest that a significant portion of Malaysian towns have experienced an uplift in happiness levels, a trend attributed to continuous government initiatives aimed at creating a more conducive living environment.

Happiest district and town councils

Minister Nga Kor Ming highlighted that Lipis and Cameron Highlands in Pahang top the list of the happiest district councils in the country, with Kuala Krai in Kelantan following closely. Other districts that have recorded high levels of happiness include Bandar Baharu (Kedah), Kuala Pilah (Negri Sembilan), Jerantut (Pahang), Jelebu (Negri Sembilan), and Telupid (Sabah).

In terms of town councils, the happiest were reported to be Bintulu (Sarawak), Johor Bahru (Johor), Temerloh (Pahang), Jasin (Melaka), Port Dickson (Negri Sembilan), Ampang Jaya (Selangor), Pontian (Johor), and Batu Pahat (Johor). Additionally, Petaling Jaya (Selangor), Bandaraya Melaka, and Putrajaya also ranked favourably. Out of 153 local authorities participating in the index, 75% of towns achieved a “happy” level, while the remaining 25% were categorised as “moderately happy”.

Government initiatives and future outlook

Minister Nga emphasised that these improvements are a testament to the government’s relentless drive to improve community well-being. Initiatives such as the provision of affordable housing, the shutdown of illegal waste disposal sites, and the plan to build 100 Madani Public Recreational Parks nationwide are all part of a comprehensive strategy under PLANMalaysia to realise balanced and inclusive urban and rural planning.

“Today, we are not just celebrating happiness here, but we are strengthening our resolve to build a more inclusive, harmonious and prosperous nation,” Minister Nga stated.

With a focus on enhancing community services and fostering a sense of belonging, the rising Happiness Index offers a promising outlook for Malaysia’s future. As government initiatives continue to take effect, the nation is poised to not only maintain but further improve the quality of life for its citizens.