Lion City Sailors launching Tasek Sailors to empower disadvantaged youth in Singapore

SINGAPORE — 2021 Singapore Premier League champions Lion City Sailors have partnered with Tasek Football Academy to launch Tasek Sailors. This initiative seeks to use football to improve the lives of disadvantaged youth in Singapore and to develop them holistically through professional coaching and structured mentorship.

Tasek Sailors will officially launch on Jun 25 at the inaugural Tasek Sailors Charity Football Fundraiser, held at the Lion City training centre with Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam gracing the occasion.

“I’m delighted to see Lion City Sailors and Tasek Football Academy launch this new initiative. Sport has proved to be a sturdy platform to help youth to rise above their circumstances, and develop life skills. It’s also a great platform for uniting the community,” expressed Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a patron at Tasek Jurong.

Tasek Football Academy is a flagship programme under Tasek Jurong, an independent social service agency and charity set up in Dec 2014, whose beneficiaries include those that are socially disadvantaged and youth at risk.

Welcoming this new initiative is Tan Li Yu Sailors Academy general manager, who hopes that it will have a positive impact on the young players that participate in their programme.

“Tasek Jurong has been embedded in the local community for some 10 years now, entrenched in its efforts to empower disadvantaged Singaporeans to help themselves, their families and community. With their expertise in youth mentorship and our keen focus on youth development in football, we are confident that our united vision of aiding the personal growth of young Singaporeans and fuelling football dreams will bear fruit,” shared Tan on this new joint-initiative between Lion City Sailors and Tasek Football Academy.

Even before their official collaboration, the good relationship between the two organisations has seen 15-year-old Sarrvin joining the Sailors Academy’s elite under-17 squad after graduating from the Tasek Football Academy. With the announcement of Tasek Sailors, resources will also be channelled towards developing a programme focused on strengthening the Tasek Football Academy’s girls’ team, which has been flourishing under the guidance of Dr Ain Azman.

“We have been deeply encouraged by the sheer number of girls who have committed themselves to football at Tasek. We now have close to 100 female youth players – each bringing a unique vision of what the sport can mean for them and the community. The Sailors collaboration broadens our dream,” said Dr ‘Ain, senior manager of Tasek Jurong.

A portion of funds raised from the Tasek Sailors Charity Football Fundraiser will also be dedicated to the Tasek Sailors’ girls’ team, which will benefit from the Lion City Sailors’ professional youth training programme.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg