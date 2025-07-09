Lion City Sailors bolster squad with Safuwan loan deal, extends coach Rankovic’s contract

SINGAPORE: Singapore Premier League champions Lion City Sailors have strengthened their squad ahead of the new season, signing national defender Safuwan Baharudin, and extending the contracts of head coach Aleksandar Rankovic and Portuguese left-back Diogo Costa.

Head coach Rankovic was offered a two-year extension with the club, as the Sailors are looking to continue building on the strong foundation laid during a historic 2024-2025 season, including leading the club to the final of the inaugural Asian Football Confederation Champions League (ACL) Two.

The Sailors became the first Singaporean side to reach the final of a major Asian club competition. Although the team narrowly fell 2-1 to UAE’s Sharjah FC, the campaign firmly cemented the Sailors’ reputation on the continental stage.

“It’s an honour to continue this journey with the Lion City Sailors. The trust from the management, the players, and the fans means a huge deal to me. What we’ve achieved last season was extraordinary and will be difficult to replicate, but we relish this challenge,” said 46-year-old Rankovic, who has a record of 50 wins and 12 draws in 79 matches in charge.

Since taking the reins in June 2023, the Serbian native has guided the Sailors to four trophies, including a domestic treble last season, winning the Singapore Premier League (SPL) title, Singapore Cup, and Community Shield. Rankovic also lifted the Singapore Cup in 2023, just six months into his tenure with the club.

“We’re in the midst of assembling a strong squad for the season ahead, and we’re determined to write new chapters in the club’s history,” added Rankovic, who previously held coaching roles at Dutch Eredivisie sides Vitesse Arnhem, Sparta Rotterdam, ADO Den Haag, and FC Utrecht.

The club will also welcome the return of Singapore national defender Safuwan to the Singapore league after he played nearly ten years abroad, including a stint with Australia’s Melbourne City in 2015.

Safuwan, who had been with Selangor since 2023, was reportedly not in their new head coach Katsuhito Kinoshi’s plans for the upcoming Malaysia Super League campaign. With a year left on his contract, the lanky defender was allowed to leave the Malaysian club and join the Sailors on loan.

“I’m very excited to be part of a team that’s doing everything it can to raise the bar for Singapore football,” said Safuwan in a media release by the Sailors.

“Safuwan is a proven top player in the region. His calming presence, winning mentality and versatility will add valuable strength and depth to our squad,” commented Sailors executive director Bruce Liang.

There will be familiar faces when Safuwan joins his new team for the pre-season training, as he will be reunited with national teammates such as Hariss Harun, Hami Syahin, Lionel Tan, and Shawal Anuar.

“I followed the club’s run in last season’s ACL Two closely — it was something truly inspiring for the country. The club’s lofty ambitions are very much aligned with my own goals, and I’m ready to help us reach even greater heights this season,” added the 33-year-old.

The Sailors have also decided to convert Diogo Costa’s loan spell into a permanent move after a successful season in which he played a key role in the club’s historic treble-winning campaign.

Blending European pedigree with a fearless style of play, Costa added steel to the Sailors’ defence while posing a constant attacking threat with his overlapping runs and pinpoint deliveries.

“From the moment I arrived, I felt something special building here — from the players and fans to the club’s ambition, I feel a deep connection and a strong desire to contribute to this project,” expressed Costa, who came through the youth ranks at Primeira Liga side FC Famalicão.

“It’s an honour to be a Sailor for the next five years, and I’m committed to doing my part to help us realise our dream of becoming one of Asia’s top football clubs.”

The 21-year-old arrived in Singapore during the mid-season transfer window in January 2025 and wasted no time in making his mark as he quickly became a fan favourite, earning plaudits for his dynamism, grit, and relentless work rate down the left flank.

Costa recorded 11 assists in 21 appearances across all competitions, including four in the Asian Football Confederation Champions League (ACL) Two, where he played a pivotal role in the club’s dream run to a first-ever continental final.

The Sailors have begun their pre-season preparations as they have a massive campaign ahead, with the club not only aiming to defend their domestic titles, but also make further strides in both the ACL Two and the ASEAN Club Championship (ACC) Shopee Cup.

In the regional ACC Shopee Cup, Sailors have been drawn in Group B alongside Johor Darul Ta’zim (Malaysia), Bangkok United (Thailand), Nam Dinh FC (Vietnam), and Svay Rieng (Cambodia).

The competition will begin with qualifying play-off matches on Aug 8 and 15 involving clubs from Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, and the Philippines. The winners will advance and join 10 top ASEAN clubs in the group stage proper, which is scheduled to kick off on Aug 20.