A recent survey conducted by online language learning platform Preply has revealed which music artists are most likely to stir emotions of happiness, sadness, anger and even being loved. The study which included 1,502 Singaporeans showed that Linkin Park is the most likely to make fans feel angry with 14.1% of fans saying this.

Taiwanese singer Jay Chou ranked highest for evoking sadness with 19.5% of fans reporting feeling sad when listening to his music.

The artist that evokes feelings of happiness (23.6%) and love (25.9%) is Taylor Swift. Alongside Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 is most likely to make fans feel happiness with 19.8% of votes. BLACKPINK is at 15.2%. Top five artists in the list included Jay Chou and JJ Lin as well. The reason the fans prefer these artists is because they are upbeat and play catchy tunes which resonate positively with listeners.

Music that evokes sadness

Besides making fans happy, Jay Chou also makes 19.5% of fans saying that his music makes them feel sad. At 19% Taylor Swift’s fans also feel sad when they listen to her music. JJ Lin, Eric Chou and Adele round out the top five. The emotional and poignant lyrics of these music artists bring tears to the eyes of the fans.

As for music that makes fans feel angry, Linkin Park stands at 14. 1%. The alternative rock band is known for its passionate lyrics by their late lead singer Chester Bennington. In second place, at 12%, rapper Eminem is ranked as likely to anger Singaporeans with his music. The singer is known for more aggressive lyrics.

Placing third is heavy metal band Metallica with 9.8% of fans voting for them. The band is known for their angsty and rebellious lyrics. VÛ makes fans the least angry at 1.7% followed by Radwimps (2%) and LANY (2.1%).

What music do Singaporeans fall in love with?

Taylor Swift is the artist mostly likely to lead Singapore listeners to feel love with 25.9% of people voting for her. This is followed by UK singer Ed Sheeran, who is famous for his ballads, with 20.1% of Singaporeans feeling love as they listen to his songs. 15.9% voted for Bruno Mars who comes in third.

Artists least likely to make fans feel love are Pamungkas, Rina Sawayama and Vû, each receiving 1.5% of votes.