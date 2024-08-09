;
Entertainment

Linkin Park most likely to make Singaporean fans feel angry: Survey

ByLydia Koh

August 9, 2024

A recent survey conducted by online language learning platform Preply has revealed which music artists are most likely to stir emotions of happiness, sadness, anger and even being loved. The study which included 1,502 Singaporeans showed that Linkin Park is the most likely to make fans feel angry with 14.1% of fans saying this.

Taiwanese singer Jay Chou ranked highest for evoking sadness with 19.5% of fans reporting feeling sad when listening to his music.

Courtesy of press release

The artist that evokes feelings of happiness (23.6%) and love (25.9%) is Taylor Swift. Alongside Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 is most likely to make fans feel happiness with 19.8% of votes. BLACKPINK is at 15.2%. Top five artists in the list included Jay Chou and JJ Lin as well. The reason the fans prefer these artists is because they are upbeat and play catchy tunes which resonate positively with listeners.

Courtesy of press release

Music that evokes sadness

Besides making fans happy, Jay Chou also makes 19.5%  of fans saying that his music makes them feel sad. At 19% Taylor Swift’s fans also feel sad when they listen to her music. JJ Lin, Eric Chou and Adele round out the top five. The emotional and poignant lyrics of these music artists bring tears to the eyes of the fans.

See also  Singapore and Japan only Asian countries to make it to the top 20 in new global report on social mobility

As for music that makes fans feel angry, Linkin Park stands at 14. 1%. The alternative rock band is known for its passionate lyrics by their late lead singer Chester Bennington. In second place, at 12%, rapper Eminem is ranked as likely to anger Singaporeans with his music. The singer is known for more aggressive lyrics.

Placing third is heavy metal band Metallica with 9.8% of fans voting for them. The band is known for their angsty and rebellious lyrics. VÛ makes fans the least angry at 1.7% followed by Radwimps (2%) and LANY (2.1%).

Courtesy of press release

What music do Singaporeans fall in love with?

Taylor Swift is the artist mostly likely to lead Singapore listeners to feel love with 25.9% of people voting for her. This is followed by UK singer Ed Sheeran, who is famous for his ballads, with 20.1% of Singaporeans feeling love as they listen to his songs. 15.9% voted for Bruno Mars who comes in third.

See also  Bonnie Loo gets personally invited by Julia Peng to her concert, netizen asks if it was just because Bonnie sang Julia's song

Artists least likely to make fans feel love are Pamungkas, Rina Sawayama and Vû, each receiving 1.5% of votes.

Courtesy of press release

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Squid Game’s Hwang Dong-hyuk lost “eight or nine” teeth during filming Netflix’s South Korean mega-hit

November 13, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Love blooms amidst family feuds: Jung Yu Mi and Ju Ji Hoon navigate their romance in ‘Love Your Enemy’

November 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Stirring Romance: Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won brew up an adorable connection in ‘Brewing Love’

November 11, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Asia

South Korea’s government matchmaking events slammed as ‘wasteful’ – women public servants forced to attend to boost number of attendees

November 14, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Domestic Helpers

Employer reveals domestic helper has been giving out their address to her friends for delivery purposes

November 14, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

Video of jaywalking woman getting into accident at Orchard Road goes viral, sparking sympathy for driver

November 14, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

GIC takes another huge haircut, selling UK mall stake purchased at 299 million for 135 million

November 14, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.