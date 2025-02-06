Linda Noskova made a stunning start at the Abu Dhabi Open after winning against No. 2 seed Paula Badosa in straight sets, with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-1.

The young athlete secured her first Top 10 victory of the 2025 season at the age of 20, defeating the Australian Open semi-finalist in a span of 67 minutes. Noskova said: “I was feeling great…It was really my court tonight. I felt comfortable and glad to be back on Center Court.”

Noskova solidified her reputation as a strong opponent in the competition. She had already earned six Top 10 victories in her career, including an impressive win over world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Australian Open. Her stunning victory over Badosa added to her growing list of achievements.

Badosa aimed to join Rybakina in the quarter-finals and keep her strong start of the season. The former world No. 2 had made her way into her first major semi-final in Melbourne with a victory over Coco Gauff. This win helped her return to the Top 10 rankings.

Noskova dominated the match

After a series of breaks in the first set, Noskova took control and only dropped one more game throughout the match. Furthermore, she broke Badosa three times in the second set, advancing to the quarter-finals with an exceptional performance.

Noskova delivered a dominating game, hitting a remarkable 28 winners compared to Badosa, having only nine. Moreover, she maintained excellent control, committing only 18 unforced errors all throughout the match.

Noskova stated: “I’m just looking forward to another match… I’ve had some struggles in the beginning of the year, so I’m glad to have every match I can.”