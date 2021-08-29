Lim Tean expresses outrage at closure of Yale-NUS

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean has taken to Facebook to express his disdain and anger at the closure of a residential college.

He started his post by saying that Singapore has failed to inspire and encourage creativity among its citizens.

“This Is Why The PAP Have Failed To Foster A Creative Society And Why They Keep Telling Singaporeans We Need Foreign ‘Talent’!” Mr Lim wrote.

- Advertisement -

According to his post, he read that many students in the Yale-NUS liberal arts college were greatly disappointed and repulsed by the decision to shut the college down after a few years.

Apparently, some students are going as far as to consider dropping out of college even though they had already paid their tuition fees.

Mr Lim expressed his sympathies for the students who were affected by the change, saying that it was natural for them to feel short-changed and disappointed because they would no longer be getting what they had signed up for.

Those students who chose to attend the Yale-NUS liberal arts college instead of going to prestigious colleges in other countries would definitely feel even more upset about the change.

- Advertisement -

The past and present education ministers do not know how to foster talent in Singapore, Mr Lim commented. The education policies in place are only putting a damper on the cultivation of talent in the country.

Currently, Singapore’s remedy for the regulation of talent in the nation is to invite foreign talent and convince Singaporeans that they must be open to those from overseas and embrace them and what they can offer to Singapore.

“We Must Regain Our Country, Our Dignity, Our Future!” Mr Lim writes at the end of his post.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg