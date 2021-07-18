Like father, like son: Donnie Yen’s 13-year-old son is a great pianist too

Entertainment Celebrity Like father, like son: Donnie Yen's 13-year-old son is a great pianist...

Hong Kong — Legendary martial artist Donnie Yen is known for his cool martial arts moves but were you aware that he is a great classical pianist too?

The 57-year-old who is believed to be Grade-8-certified in piano has performed with internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang for Chinese Xi Jinping.

It appears that the apple does not fall far from the tree. Yen’s 13-year-old son is also talented in playing the piano. On July 14, Yen took to Instagram to post a video of James, 13 playing a rousing rendition of the Pirates Of The Caribbean theme song, ‘He’s a Pirate’.

In the video, Yen could be seen watching intently as a very focused James played the piano. After James hit the final note, the proud father rushed forward to give him a hug.

“Virtuoso! On fired and sooooo amazed each James play!!! Incredibly proud of you son, add oil! And u need to thanks Mama for all her efforts, energy to get u you focused and on track! (sic)” wrote Yen.

If you thought that was brilliant, according to Yen, James’ piano playing skills were “a bit rusty” as they had been travelling for more than a month and didn’t have access to the instrument, as reported by 8days.sg.

Nevertheless, netizens were impressed by his skills and many went on the comments section to praise the 13-year-old. Comments include: “Genius!”, “Wow! Unreal skills run in the family!” and “He makes it look so easy!”

Besides that, Yen’s 16-year-old daughter Jasmine, who has been garnering attention for her looks has inherited her father’s talent too. She can sing, writes her own music and play both the piano and guitar.

Born on July 27, 1963, Donnie Yen Ji-dan is a Hong Kong actor, martial artist, film director, , action choreographer, stuntman, and multiple-time world wushu tournament champion.

Yen is one of Hong Kong’s top action stars. Yen is widely credited for bringing mixed martial arts (MMA) into the mainstream Asian cinema by choreographing MMA in many of his films since the early 2000s. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

