Liberals “losing their minds” after authorities ruled non-binary student passing away not related to school fight  

ByAsir F

February 22, 2024
Controversy swirls around the untimely death of an Oklahoma school student, sparking heated debates between conservative and liberal factions. Chaya Raichik, founder of Libs of TikTok, faces backlash and threats amid accusations surrounding the tragic incident. The situation unfolds against a backdrop of escalating tensions, highlighting the complexities at play.

According to the Daily Progress, Oklahoma police reveal that a 16-year-old student who passed away after a school restroom altercation likely didn’t succumb to fight injuries. While the cause of death remains undetermined, initial autopsy findings suggest no direct link to the altercation. 

The deceased, Nex Benedict, identified as nonbinary, faced harassment over their gender identity. Family reports indicate Nex was involved in a fight with older students. Authorities probe further, interviewing witnesses to unravel the incident. 

Furthermore, amidst grief, questions arise over potential charges. Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s anti-transgender legislation sparks criticism as the community mourns Nex’s tragic loss, prompting calls for accountability and safer school environments.

Liberals “losing their minds” over authorities ruling teen’s passing 

Following that, conservatives are discussing among each other regarding the topic. Libs of TikTok questions whether these liberal activists care about a teen’s passing or is it just a political stance for them. Others accuse the left of not “trusting the science,” a statement the left used during the time when conservatives refused to get the jab. 

In addition to this, Chaya Raichik posted on X about an individual harassing her and threatening her life. Conservatives are showing support to the Libs of TikTok founder as she is merely reporting what others are seeing. X users state that those who are sending threats to her should face the necessary consequences as harming someone who does not align with your ideologies is not how democracy works. 

Will Biden now ditch TikTok for national security reasons

The post Liberals “losing their minds” after authorities ruled non-binary student passing away not related to school fight   appeared first on The Independent News.

