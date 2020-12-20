Liam Hemsworth asks Miley Cyrus to leave him alone

- Advertisement -

Miley Cyrus is not known as one who refrains herself and her honesty has caused her to be in hot soup yet again with her former husband last week. The actress-singer got candid about her marriage.

In a series of interviews, the singer said that marrying Liam Hemsworth in 2018 had been “one last attempt to save myself” – arguing that it wasn’t “the fairy tale” everyone made it out to be. She also said there had been “too much conflict” between the pair, and added, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Despite everything, the 28-year-old had some pleasant things to say about Liam. The couple had an on and off relationship for a decade and Miley said that she will always love him “very much”. As for Liam Hemsworth, who is now dating model Gabriella Brooks, he is far from being flattered. The actor has reached the end of his tether and is willing to take drastic measures to keep his ex-wife quiet.

“Liam’s a down-to-earth guy, who’s very private and uncomfortable in the spotlight,” says an insider close to the Australian actor, who split from Miley less than a year after they got married.

They added, “He wants her to show a bit more respect for him and not talk about their relationship so much. If she can’t do that, he might have to consider taking out some kind of gagging order.

“He knows that won’t be easy for her, either, as Miley doesn’t like being told what to do, but his patience is running out. He wishes her all the luck in the world, but that chapter is over for him. He had hoped it would be for her, too.”

Born on November 23, 1992, as Destiny Hope Cyrus, Miley Ray Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer. Noted for her distinctive raspy voice, her music spans a range of styles, from pop and country-pop to hip hop, experimental and rock.

Miley is the best-selling female artist born in the 1990s and has attained the most US Billboard 200 top-ten albums in the 21st century by a female artist, with a total of thirteen entries. Her personal life, public image, and performances have often sparked controversy and received widespread media coverage. /TISG

