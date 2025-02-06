Canada’s Leylah Fernandez secured a spot in the second round of the Abu Dhabi Open after a 7-6(3), 7-6(0) win against Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima.

Fernandez, currently ranked 27th globally and seeded eighth in the tournament, battled against Uchijima, who entered the match as a lucky loser after Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova’s exit.

Throughout the match, Fernandez had inconsistencies with her service. She struggled with her second serve and committed eight double faults during the match, but she battled her way to the end and earned her hard-fought victory, winning 14 out of 17 points in the tiebreaks.

In a social media post, the athlete shared: “Winning start in the Middle East 👊 @mubadalaabudhabiopen”

Highlights of the match

The match lasted over two hours and eight minutes.

Both Fernandez and Uchijima successfully defended eight of the 13 breakpoints, but the Canadian’s determination in the tiebreaks made her the winner. With this win, Fernandez boosted her season record to 6-3, just after her third-round exit at the Australian Open.

The athlete said: “While the start of my season has been mixed, I believe each match gives me the chance to grow and refine my skills.”

Fernandez’s next opponent will be Lulu Sun from New Zealand, who is ranked 45h and is aiming for her first singles win of 2025.

With Fernandez’s resilience and Sun’s skills, fans can expect a thrilling match at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre. Both players are eager to advance in the competition and claim the prestigious titles.