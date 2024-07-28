Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Why high-earning Singaporean women don’t date men with lower incomes

ByLetters to the Editor

July 28, 2024

Dear Editor,

I refer to The Independent Singapore’s featured news: Singapore’s female HENRYs (High Earners, Not Rich Yet) reveal why they don’t date men who earn less than them (July 22).

A hard fact is that today, more and more women are highly educated, hold senior positions in various industries (whether in private companies or government agencies), and earn a good income.

I am not surprised that more women who are high earners don’t date men who earn less than them. There’s a saying: “For poor couples, everything is sorrowful.”

It’s especially true that when we live in this cosmopolitan city with a high cost of living and money-related concerns in everything, if a man and woman in love want to start a family, they must first have a stable career and financial foundation as their pillars.

Otherwise, they will often worry and quarrel over money matters after marriage.

Nowadays, in courtship/dating, even men and women mutually agree upon equality by sharing whatever bills they spend on their purchases or spending. However, the bottom line is still based on the sustainability of money.

See also  Singapore's female HENRYs (High Earners, Not Rich Yet) reveal why they don't date men who earn less than them

However, choosing a lifelong partner requires prudence and must not be superficial. Single women should carefully consider and make wise decisions based on a bachelor’s ambition, character and career development potential.

Otherwise, single women will miss out on good opportunities or matches.

This is because a promising man’s potential was not fully realized when he was young, and it might be due to the combination of the right timing/opportune time, encounters/geographic advantage and the unity of all ranks.

Teo Kueh Liang

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore

Got a juicy story to share? Came across a gross injustice that needs to be heard? Want to have your opinion on current events made known? Email us your story with details and proof! Make your voice known! news@theindependent.sg

ByLetters to the Editor

Related Post

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Can all Singaporeans really achieve FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) while still living in Singapore?

October 6, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Certificate of Entitlement doesn’t entitle Singapore motorists the right to ugly behaviour and selfish attitudes in Malaysia

September 22, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | The reason why young couples nowadays would rather adopt fur kids than give birth to children

August 11, 2024 Letters to the Editor

You missed

Asia Health & Fitness

King Charles and Queen Camilla go on an Ayurvedic retreat on private visit to India

November 1, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Home News

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng granted leave amid legal troubles

November 1, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

RI student launches petition to remove principal due to rumours of proposed changes

November 1, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singaporean with a job that pays $200,000/ year in the US asks if he should come home

November 1, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.