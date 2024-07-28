Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I refer to The Independent Singapore’s featured news: Singapore’s female HENRYs (High Earners, Not Rich Yet) reveal why they don’t date men who earn less than them (July 22).

A hard fact is that today, more and more women are highly educated, hold senior positions in various industries (whether in private companies or government agencies), and earn a good income.

I am not surprised that more women who are high earners don’t date men who earn less than them. There’s a saying: “For poor couples, everything is sorrowful.”

It’s especially true that when we live in this cosmopolitan city with a high cost of living and money-related concerns in everything, if a man and woman in love want to start a family, they must first have a stable career and financial foundation as their pillars.

Otherwise, they will often worry and quarrel over money matters after marriage.

Nowadays, in courtship/dating, even men and women mutually agree upon equality by sharing whatever bills they spend on their purchases or spending. However, the bottom line is still based on the sustainability of money.

However, choosing a lifelong partner requires prudence and must not be superficial. Single women should carefully consider and make wise decisions based on a bachelor’s ambition, character and career development potential.

Otherwise, single women will miss out on good opportunities or matches.

This is because a promising man’s potential was not fully realized when he was young, and it might be due to the combination of the right timing/opportune time, encounters/geographic advantage and the unity of all ranks.

Teo Kueh Liang

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore

