Letter to the Editor: Speaker of Parliament, Char Kuay Teow hawker & Toxic Facebooker

Dear Editor,

I refer to the following article: Tan Chuan-Jin responds to toxic social media

My thoughts are as follows: It is a reflection of this Leonard guy the way he passed comments about our Parliament Speaker.

I dare say as an opposition voter, I do not see the need to behave the way this Leonard person did.

The trouble is that this Leonard guy thinks he is being smart; trying to dispense his “wisdom” and logic to our CKT man.

As the saying goes:

“It is better to be thought a fool than to open the mouth and remove all doubt”

Thank you

Patrick