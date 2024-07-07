Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I read with interest The Independent Singapore’s news, “Is Singapore too perfect?” – Indian founder’s decision to move back to Bengaluru sparks debate (June 27).

Foremost, I sincerely take my hat off to Mr Dharmadhikari as he has given much thought to the matter of education and the wellbeing of his daughter.

Mr Dharmadhikari intended to move his family back to India because he felt that “Singapore is just way too perfect” and that he and his wife thought it was making their daughter “soft.”

He also wanted to expose his daughter to life’s uncertainties, which he felt were missing in Singapore’s “perfect” setting.

He confessed that his family had grown accustomed to Singapore’s orderliness, jokingly adding that they had also become “soft” and forgotten what the “Indian chaos” feels like.

This incident also highlights that many parents are deeply concerned with their children’s educational needs, growth environment and process.

Undeniably, each country has its strengths and weaknesses. In short, each country is unique, and every aspect has no perfection.

Hence, parents must make discreet and due decisions on behalf of their beloved children about the matters of their education, upbringing and well-being after taking all rounded aspects into consideration.

Last but not least, I wish to quote a piece of advice from the famous Chinese philosopher Mencius, who stressed the importance of education, mental tutoring, and preparedness for shaping successful individuals.

“When heaven is about to assign or entrust a major task to someone, he must first trouble, strain his mind and will, work his muscles and bones, starve his stomach and impoverish his body, and confuse his every action will always be unsatisfactory.

In this way, his mind can be shaken, his temperament can be strengthened, and his ability can be increased (so that he can complete the great task).” — Mencius

Teo Kueh Liang

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore

