Home News Forum Letter to the Editor: Is there a need for majority-minority categorisation in...

Letter to the Editor: Is there a need for majority-minority categorisation in our society?

We can achieve living in Singapore without racism when all of us feel united as one Singapore Citizens, and not otherwise, he said.

should-everyone-in-singapore-speak-english?

Author

Letters to the Editor

Date

Category

Home NewsForumLetter to the Editor
- Advertisement -

I have read the comments about from Finance Minister Lawrence and his plea to root out racism which of late has spiked, and in which he alludes to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have a role in this spike of incidents.

I beg to differ, as racism existed since Independence Day. However, our forefathers who were even illiterate succeeded in living with people of many cultures, races or creeds, and back then, immigrants migrated to Singapore and made our country their home. There was a kampong spirit along with the gotong-royong spirit.

Why is it back then there was tolerance and harmonious living despite being illiterate? Why is it on these days in our affluent society, there are intolerance and a spike in racists incidents?

Also, in recent cases of racisms, the culprits are not within the Pioneer Generation, but rather are from those within the Silver Generation, and younger.

- Advertisement -

I attribute the spike of these cases to our flawed policy of majority-minority categorisation and racial quota.

For as long as our government practises the majority-minority categorisation which is akin to the ill effects of the Caste System in India, we will never be able to root out the racist attitude.

In Finance Minister ’s speech, he spoke about the feelings of the majority and the minorities, making those majorities naturally feel entitled, while the minorities being the ones suffering. Is there a need to categorise citizens as majority and minority? Is there a need for racial quota, like in the allocation of public housing and admission to local ?

When such divisive policies are practised in the highly affluent society of today, it breeds entitlement and the idea of being privileged.

- Advertisement -

For public housing allocation, the government need not emphasise racial quota, but instead, declare that a balanced mix of all races is vital for a vibrant social integration.

The day when the government stops categorising people as majorities and minorities, and encourage all citizens to be equal to each other regardless of or creed, will be the day when there will be no longer the attitude of entitlement among all.

We are Citizens of Singapore by birth, hence we shouldn’t be divided as majority or minority.

Like many others, though in a couple of years, I too will be among the Silver Generation as we look forward to living in a cohesive, harmonious society with patience and tolerance to each other’s cultures like it was in the good old days, and we also welcome inter-racial marriages. But for that to happen, we must first eradicate this majority-minority categorisation and the perceived entitled behaviour.

- Advertisement -

We can achieve living in Singapore without racism when all of us feel united as one Singapore Citizens, and not otherwise.

Thank you,
Paul Antony Fernandez

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore. /TISG

 

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

‘Nobody more pleased than PAP’ if GRC system no longer needed: Lawrence Wong

Singapore – Finance Minister Lawrence Wong touched on Singapore's multiracial society, calling for more understanding on the preservation of cultures and traditions and the possibility of an ideal society without the need of a Group Representation Constituency (GRC) system. Mr Wong shared...
View Post
Featured News

Rebalance the interests of S’poreans – a fitting replacement of CECA: PSP on Shanmugam’s challenge to debate the issue

Singapore — Progress Singapore Party’s Kumaran Pillai took to social media to express additional comments on the ongoing CECA issue, building on the party’s stance that a rebalancing is needed to avoid another “equally unfair trade agreement.” CECA, which stands for Comprehensive...
View Post
Featured News

Man on the train says Singaporeans are jobless, asks: Why call so many Chinamen to come and work here?

Singapore -- In an expletive-filled video, a man not wearing a mask took the opportunity to scold a Minister who "never take care of Singaporeans", and aired many other of his grievances relating to jobs and his low income. The video, circulating...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent