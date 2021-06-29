Letter to the Editor: Is there a need for majority-minority categorisation in our society?

I have read the comments about racism from Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and his plea to root out racism which of late has spiked, and in which he alludes to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have a role in this spike of incidents.

I beg to differ, as racism existed since Independence Day. However, our forefathers who were even illiterate succeeded in living with people of many cultures, races or creeds, and back then, immigrants migrated to Singapore and made our country their home. There was a kampong spirit along with the gotong-royong spirit.

Why is it back then there was tolerance and harmonious living despite being illiterate? Why is it on these days in our affluent society, there are intolerance and a spike in racists incidents?

Also, in recent cases of racisms, the culprits are not within the Pioneer Generation, but rather are from those within the Silver Generation, and younger.

I attribute the spike of these cases to our flawed policy of majority-minority categorisation and racial quota.

For as long as our government practises the majority-minority categorisation which is akin to the ill effects of the Caste System in India, we will never be able to root out the racist attitude.

In Finance Minister Lawrence Wong’s speech, he spoke about the feelings of the majority and the minorities, making those majorities naturally feel entitled, while the minorities being the ones suffering. Is there a need to categorise citizens as majority and minority? Is there a need for racial quota, like in the allocation of public housing and admission to local universities?

When such divisive policies are practised in the highly affluent society of today, it breeds entitlement and the idea of being privileged.

For public housing allocation, the government need not emphasise racial quota, but instead, declare that a balanced mix of all races is vital for a vibrant social integration.

The day when the government stops categorising people as majorities and minorities, and encourage all citizens to be equal to each other regardless of race or creed, will be the day when there will be no longer the attitude of entitlement among all.

We are Citizens of Singapore by birth, hence we shouldn’t be divided as majority or minority.

Like many others, though in a couple of years, I too will be among the Silver Generation as we look forward to living in a cohesive, harmonious society with patience and tolerance to each other’s cultures like it was in the good old days, and we also welcome inter-racial marriages. But for that to happen, we must first eradicate this majority-minority categorisation and the perceived entitled behaviour.

We can achieve living in Singapore without racism when all of us feel united as one Singapore Citizens, and not otherwise.

Thank you,

Paul Antony Fernandez

